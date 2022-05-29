UEFA says it will review pregame incidents at Champions League final

Placeholder while article actions load

UEFA says it will review security issues after a chaotic scene preceded the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday. The start of the match, which was played at Stade de France near Paris, was delayed for 36 minutes, and some Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and prevented from entering the stadium.

A large number of seats remained empty just before kickoff for the crown jewel event of European soccer, which Real Madrid won, 1-0. Fans attempted to scale gates and French police warned them in a tweet “not to force entry” into the stadium.

“The attempts of intrusion and fraud by thousands of English fans have complicated the work of stewards and police forces but will not tarnish this victory,” Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the French minister of sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, tweeted Saturday evening. “Violence has no place in the stadiums.”

Gerald Darmanin, France’s Interior and Sports minister, blamed “British 'supporters’” for the chaos, tweeting that “thousands of British ‘supporters’, without tickets or [with] counterfeit ones, have forced entry and sometimes assaulted the stewards.”

Liverpool issued a statement saying the club was “hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.”

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight,” its statement continued. “We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

After the game, UEFA, the governing body of European football, announced that it would review the pregame incidents with the French police and the French Football Federation. “The turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles” in the run-up to the match, creating a buildup of fans seeking entry.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off,” the statement read, “the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.”

Liverpool fans trying to get into the stadium for the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/NLqws9qBrN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 28, 2022

A spokesperson for the Paris Police Prefecture said (via CNN) that “people without tickets forced the barriers and tried to get inside the stadium to watch the match. These attempts created crowd movements.”

Real Madrid fans, including Spain’s King Felipe VI and tennis star Rafael Nadal (who plays Sunday in the French Open), were seated roughly an hour before kickoff as Liverpool fans, including players’ families, were unable to enter.

“I couldn’t speak to my family yet, but I know the families had real struggles to get into the stadium,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters shortly after the game. “I heard a few things that were not good, it was obviously pretty tricky out there but I don’t know more about it.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson called the organization of the match “a shambles” after a friend to whom he had given a ticket was denied entry into the stadium. “One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn’t,” he told BBC Sport. “To be honest people were just making it up at times and panicking,” he continued. “Tear gas getting thrown at people was unacceptable.

“It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn’t a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn’t that.”

Robertson pointed out that the final had been moved from St. Petersburg to Paris after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and wondered whether “preparations were not as good as maybe they should have been but I am sure in the coming days an inquest will go into that.”

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted Sunday, “We are very concerned about the upsetting scenes around the Stade de France last night and shall be working with the appropriate authorities to find out what happened and why.”

Merseyside Police, which had officers working the game as observers and advisers, issued a statement Sunday in which assistant chief constable Chris Green stated that it would work with Liverpool FC, UEFA and the UK Football Policing Unit “to pass on the observations of our officers who attended the game and took part in the prematch meetings with the relevant authorities.” It added that “the majority of fans behaved in an exemplary manner, arriving at turnstiles early and queuing as directed.”

