Marcus Ericsson wins Indianapolis 500 in an electric finish

Scott Dixon, who has led more Indianapolis 500 laps than any other driver, was cruising toward his second career victory in the 106th running of the race Sunday afternoon when he drew a speeding penalty on pit row. That mistake, compounded by a Jimmie Johnson crash, set up a four-lap shootout.

Marcus Ericsson held off Pato O’Ward in that shootout, with Tony Kanaan finishing third.

“I couldn’t believe it. You can never take any thing for granted,” the 31-year-old Ericsson told NBC. “... It was hard to refocus, but I knew the car was amazing. I had to do everything there at the end to keep [O’Ward and Kanaan] behind.”

After Dixon’s miscue, those three, along with Marco Andretti and Alex Palou, were in the running — as was Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion running in his first Indy 500. But Ericsson, a Swede whose helmet paid tribute to late Swedish driver Ronnie Peterson, took control with 10 laps to go, opening a big lead over O’Ward and Kanaan.

Johnson, Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, briefly took the lead for a lap with 13 to go, but a crash into the fence on Turn 2 ended his race with six laps left. That brought out a red flag that stopped the race to allow Johnson’s debris to be cleaned up and set up a shootout — the last thing Ericsson wanted to see — with four laps left.

“They’d better be ready. I wouldn’t want to be the leader of the restart,” Kanaan told NBC from his car as he awaited the shootout. “I’m exactly where I want to be.”

But Ericsson held off O’Ward’s challenge and won the race for the first time.

