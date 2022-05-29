Sherwood’s offensive onslaught leads to another 4A softball title

Placeholder while article actions load

Severna Park entered the Maryland 4A state championship game on a roll. With one-run postseason victories over Bowie and South River to get here, the Falcons carried plenty of momentum into Saturday night’s title bout against Sherwood. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Coach Meredith McAlister’s suddenly hot squad met its match at Maryland Softball Stadium.

Sherwood came out at a blistering pace and never looked back, steamrolling over the Severna Park in a dominant, 21-5 victory for Warriors’ seventh state title.

“[It’s] honestly just everything we’ve worked for since the beginning of the season,” Sherwood Coach Ashley Barber-Strunk said. “We needed to work together, we needed to be together for us to be our best, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Sherwood scored 13 runs in the first inning and then eased toward its five-inning, mercy-rule win. The only hiccup was when the lights went out at the field for several minutes with one out left in College Park.

Advertisement

The Warriors’ onslaught started with a bases loaded line-drive double from Summer Green that scored each of the Warriors’ base-runners to erase the one-run edge Severna Park initially had. Four more singles from Sherwood’s next five batters ballooned the lead.

Five more first-inning hits, including triples from Kay Sakala and Hannah Friend, capped off a 14-hit first frame for the Warriors (18-2) — and the rout was on.

Six more hits led to six more runs in the second inning as the Warriors continued to roll. Seven Warriors had multiple hits as an impenetrable lead continued to grow, and the surprise postseason run by Severna Park (13-11) screeched to a halt.

While the outcome had essentially been decided well before the final Severna Park groundout, Sherwood’s celebration was plenty enthusiastic. As a flurry of gloves flew into the air, the Warriors ran onto the field in triumph.

“It feels fantastic, I’m so proud of the team for how far we’ve come,” catcher Holly Rogers said. “We’ve really bonded, and became so close.”

Saturday’s win was Barber-Strunk’s fifth state title at the helm of the Warriors and the team’s first state championship since 2019.

GiftOutline Gift Article