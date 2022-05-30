Don Warren, Commanders pro scout and legendary tight end, to retire

Placeholder while article actions load

Don Warren, the Commanders’ legendary former tight end and current senior pro scout, is set to retire this week, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The move has been expected internally — Warren informed Coach Ron Rivera of his decision months ago — but it remains unclear how the team plans to fill his role within the personnel department.

Warren’s retirement, which was first reported by Neil Stratton of InsidetheLeague.com, caps his tenure with the franchise at 21 seasons, including his entire 14-year playing career from 1979 to1992.

Drafted in the fourth round (103rd overall) out of San Diego State, Warren was an original member of Washington’s famed “Hogs” offensive line and a starter in four Super Bowls (XVII, XVIII, XXII, XXVI), helping the franchise win three of them. In 2002, he was named as one of Washington’s 70 greatest players.

“He was our prototype player as far as work habits, work ethic, attitude and play time,” then-general manager Charley Casserly said in 1993. “He didn’t come to us with all-pro talent. He came with an all-pro attitude … For 14 seasons, he was the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Players such as Lawrence Taylor and Carl Banks knew the toughest afternoon they’d face would be against the Washington Redskins because of Donnie Warren.”

Warren became a baseball and football coach at Centreville (Va.) High School following his retirement as a player, but rejoined the Washington franchise as a scout in 2005, spending five years in the front office before joining the Panthers’ scouting department. For the entirety Rivera’s tenure as head coach in Carolina (2011-19), Warren was a staple in the personnel department, so it was perhaps of little surprise that he rejoined him in Washington in 2020 as the team’s senior pro scout.

At 6-foot-4, Warren was stood out along the sidelines of Commanders practices. Though he was primarily a blocking tight end in an era when the position was generally thought of as an extension of the offensive line, Warren has been cited by Rivera as the model for many of his roster moves. Warren was notorious for creating problems for defenses.

“You guys see Donnie Warren walking around,” Rivera said last summer. “Donnie was in better shape back then, but he was a blocking tight end, and if teams didn’t adjust when they brought him in, they ran the ball down your throat. That really spoke to matchups and the advantage you can create.”

Rivera kept his coaching staff intact this offseason, save for the hire of tight ends coach Juan Castillo following Pete Hoener’s retirement. Washington’s personnel department, however, now has two vacancies. In addition to Warren’s impending exit, the team lost college scout Sheldon White last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who named him their director of pro scouting.

