Maryland men’s lacrosse caps perfect season with national championship

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Maryland men’s lacrosse team finished the job. The top-seeded and undefeated Terrapins fended off seventh-seeded Cornell, 9-7, on Monday afternoon, securing the program’s fourth NCAA title a year after their perfect season was spoiled in the national title game on the same field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maryland (18-0) won its first championship since 2017 and its second in seven title game appearances under Coach John Tillman. The Terps are the first undefeated champion since Virginia in 2006.

In front of 22,184 at Rentschler Field, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to cap a brilliant postseason; he was named the NCAA tournament’s most outstanding player. Anthony DeMaio — the last link on the roster to the Terps’ previous title team — had four goals and an assist.

Attackman Logan Wisnauskas broke one last record in his final game, securing Maryland’s single-season points record. He had two goals and two assists Monday and finished with 103 points for the year, passing Jared Bernhardt’s mark of 99 set last season.

Maryland has won 35 of its past 36 games dating from the 2020 season, with the lone defeat coming in last year’s championship game against Virginia.

CJ Kirst scored twice for the Big Red (14-5). The first of those goals put Cornell up 1-0, making this only the fifth game Maryland trailed in this season. But the Terps soon rectified the situation.

DeMaio recorded a natural hat trick to close the first quarter and put Maryland ahead 4-1, then assisted on long pole Owen Prybylski’s goal off a quick restart two minutes into the second.

The Terps led 7-2 at halftime, and Wisnauskas helped expand the advantage early in the second half, scoring once and assisting on Jonathan Donville’s goal to make it 9-2.

From there, Maryland tried to hold on while tiring after a quick turnaround from Saturday’s 13-8 defeat of Princeton in the semifinals. The Terps wound up with a season-high 22 turnovers and bungled five clears, but the cushion was enough to avoid too much tension in the final minutes.

Cornell’s John Piatelli scored with 35.3 seconds left to cut the Big Red’s deficit to two — matching Maryland’s closest game of the season — but the Terps won the ensuing faceoff and fifth-year senior Bubba Fairman ran out the clock to set off the celebration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

