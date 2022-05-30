Stefanos Tsitsipas falls, Jessica Pegula advances in French Open

Placeholder while article actions load

Holger Rune, an unseeded 19-year-old from Denmark, stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas, advancing to the French Open quarterfinals in his Roland Garros debut, and Jessica Pegula became the third American woman to reach the quarterfinals Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory by Rune, ranked 40th in the world, placed him in a quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Casper Ruud, the first man from Norway to advance to the round of eight in Paris.

The first player in the men’s top eight to lose, Tsitsipas never found a rhythm in the match. “I was very nervous on the court, being frustrated a lot,” he said, “and I knew I was this way, but I couldn’t stop being like this.”

Rune was 0-2 in Grand Slam events until last wee. and his quarterfinal presence marks a generational change. With Rune and sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, this will be the first Grand Slam with two teenagers in the men’s quarterfinals since Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev at the 1994 French Open.

“These kids are going to want to beat me badly because obviously they are chasing,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m chasing, too, but I’m at a different kind of position than they are. I’m hungry to beat them, too. Now that they have beat me, I want pay back.”

Pegula, the 28-year-old daughter of the owners of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the second straight time with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Romanian qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu. Ranked 29th in the world, Pegula could vault to the No. 2 spot if she wins the tournament and next will play the winner of the match between world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

Pegula, seeded 11th in the tournament, joins Americans Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens in the quarters. Gauff and Stephens play each other Tuesday.

American Madison Keys, a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2018 and a quarterfinalist in 2019, was less fortunate Monday, losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova, who advanced to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

GiftOutline Gift Article