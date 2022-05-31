Bethesda-Chevy Chase lacrosse has dream season despite finals defeat

Placeholder while article actions load

When midfielder Grayson O’Marra began playing lacrosse at Bethesda-Chevy Chase in March 2019, her coaches asked freshmen to write their realistic and dream goals for their high school tenures. O’Marra’s dream goal was to win a regional championship. The Barons had never reached the state title game and had qualified for the semifinals once — in 2003 — so the thought of playing in a state championship game had become a running joke for the team.

But after Maryland 4A playoff wins over Montgomery County counterparts Walter Johnson and Whitman and then a semifinal victory against Urbana, B-CC made history.

“Other schools didn’t believe in us,” O’Marra said. “I don’t even think ourselves, at the start of playoffs, really believed in us. We were kind of like, ‘All right, this is going to be our last game.’ We proved ourselves wrong, which was an amazing feeling.”

The gap between Anne Arundel and Montgomery County showed in the championship game Thursday as Broadneck cruised to a 17-4 win at Loyola University in Baltimore. B-CC (13-5) was the second Montgomery County girls’ squad to reach the title game, following Sherwood’s 2013 loss to Broadneck.

“We had nothing to lose,” midfielder Lizzie Coyle said. “We wanted it way more than all the other teams. We love each other so much, and I think that’s what made us get so far. It’s just awesome that, in my final year here, I get to make history.”

— Kyle Melnick

Track and field

Two weeks ago, Blake’s Ella Zeigler left the track at Dundalk High with her head down. After delivering countless strong performances in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, the Maryland 4A North regional was supposed to be her coming-out party.

But instead of a clean sweep, the senior suffered a major letdown, coming up short in the 3,200.

“It was really disappointing for me because I knew that I was capable of doing it,” Zeigler said. “I just got in my own head and started focusing on what they were doing instead of running my race.”

With the taste of defeat fresh, Zeigler expressed a desire to avenge the loss at the 4A state meet. Blake distance coach Petros Welday had other ideas.

“The biggest thing that I wanted Ella to realize is that it’s not about getting revenge; it’s about redemption,” Welday said. “A lot of athletes lose focus when they start seeking revenge, so instead I just told her to be patient and trust the work.”

On Saturday at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, the South Carolina signee did just that. Despite having to run the races within a compressed schedule caused by inclement weather Friday, Zeigler won all three.

As a team, Blake finished in a program-best second place with 90.5 points.

“When I crossed the line, I was so happy and shocked that I just kind of stood there with my mouth open,” Zeigler said, laughing. “But as much fun as it was to experience that individual success, getting to celebrate our second-place finish as a team was the true highlight for me. I love this team so much; I wouldn’t be anything without all of my amazing coaches and teammates.”

— Tramel Raggs

Soccer

A late goal from Freedom (South Riding) defender Grace King led to one of the most surprising results of regional tournament play: The Eagles scored a 1-0 win over Prince William County power Colgan.

“I talk a lot about resilience with this group, and I think that’s what we’ve seen this year,” Eagles Coach Chris Campbell said. “That’s the one characteristic that most represents them.”

In recent years, Freedom had been tested every spring by a Virginia Class 5 district that included perennial contenders such as Briar Woods and Stone Bridge. This year, the program moved up to Class 6 and the Cedar Run District. The difficulty level stayed the same, thanks to schools such as Patriot and Battlefield. The Eagles hovered around .500 as they fought through an arduous schedule.

They didn’t earn any wins against the best schools in the county, but they were competitive. They tied Patriot twice, battled Battlefield to overtime and took Champe to penalty kicks. So when the time came for Freedom to face one-loss Colgan — ranked No. 2 in The Post’s midseason poll — they were undaunted.

“The players knew we could play with that type of team,” Campbell said. “Colgan’s stature more motivated us than concerned us.”

King’s goal came with two minutes to go in a hard-fought, defensive game. Freedom created few scoring opportunities, but it earned a late corner kick and King got her foot on the ball amid a hectic scene in the box.

The Eagles withstood a few more minutes of frantic desperation from the Sharks before moving on to the region semifinals. They will face Battlefield on Wednesday with a spot in the state playoffs on the line.

— Michael Errigo

Softball

The Maryland 4A title game was just one out from completion. Sherwood could smell its seventh state championship — it held a 16-run lead on Severna Park in the fifth inning.

And then the lights went out at Maryland Softball Stadium.

“That was really scary, actually,” Sherwood’s Holly Rogers said. “I was catching, so I heard the batter — I was like, ‘What in the world?’ and then she proceeds to tell me that this happened to her in another game. And I was like ‘Oh, well that’s ironic.’ ”

With the crowd shining flashlights, the Warriors and Falcons danced on the field as music blared from the speakers. It was a memorable moment in a game otherwise lacking in drama.

“We were dancing and they saw [Severna Park] dancing and the kids looked at me and go, ‘Coach, can we go dance with them?’ ” Sherwood Coach Ashley Barber-Strunk said. “I said: ‘Why not? You guys are in states. … Go celebrate just being able to be here, because that’s quite an accomplishment.’ ”

After a 20-minute delay, the Warriors finished a 21-5 victory for their first state title since 2019.

— Noah Ferguson

