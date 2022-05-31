Want to watch Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic? Your options are limited.

Placeholder while article actions load

When tennis icons Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet Tuesday for the 59th time at 2:45 p.m. Eastern in the French Open quarterfinals. American fans will have only one over-the-air option to watch: the Tennis Channel, a cable network that’s available in 61 million homes via cable and satellite providers.

Tuesday’s match will not air on one of the networks owned by NBCUniversal, or Peacock, its streaming service. While NBC and Peacock will televise the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals this weekend, they only can offer a limited number of midweek matches under the terms of their contract with Roland Garros.

The bulk of the French Open matches — 80 percent — are aired in the United States by Tennis Channel under a deal reached in 2016 that runs through 2023. Tennis Channel does offer a streaming service called TC Plus, but it costs $109 annually, is available only in year-long subscriptions and does not include the main Tennis Channel feed, which can be accessed online only with a cable or satellite subscription. The Djokovic-Nadal match only will air on the main Tennis Channel feed, according to a schedule on the network’s website.

Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 player and the defending French Open champion, holds a 30-28 edge in matches against Nadal, ranked No. 5 in the world and the greatest clay-court player ever, with 13 titles at Roland Garros. The two have met nine times previously at the French Open, with Djokovic earning a four-set win in last year’s semifinals. It was only Nadal’s third-ever loss at Roland Garros; two of them have been to Djokovic.

Tuesday’s match could be one of the last in the rivalry, as Djokovic turned 35 on May 22 and Nadal turns 36 on Friday.

“Being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros. … That’s my situation now,” Nadal said after outlasting No. 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, in a fourth-round match that took nearly 4½ hours on Sunday. “That’s why I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible.”

Nadal had not lost a set at Roland Garros this year until Sunday’s match and afterward alluded to the chronic pain in his left foot (he also cracked a rib during a tournament in March). Djokovic hasn’t played a match longer than three sets at this year’s tournament and can equal Nadal’s 21 grand slam victories by defending his title.

But first, he has to get through a quarterfinal meeting with the King of Clay, a match that will feature a combined 41 grand slam titles, three more than the previous record for one match (38, set three times: Nadal vs. Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals and two Djokovic-Nadal matches last year).

And after Sunday’s straight-sets win over Diego Schwartzman, Djokovic seemed confident.

“I like my chances,” he said.

