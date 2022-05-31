What questions do you have about the Commanders’ stadium situation? Ask The Post.

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of their offseason workouts, which means new quarterback Carson Wentz is getting his first chance to mesh with his receiving corps — minus star Terry McLaurin, who is sitting out the voluntary sessions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as important as these steps are for the 2022 season, another issue looms over the franchise: Where will it play its home games in the future?

The stadium issue arose last week when it was revealed the Commanders have the right to purchase 200 acres of land in suburban Virginia. This week, the Virginia legislature considers whether to support the team’s efforts to build a stadium there. Until a site is chosen and financing is put in place, it will be one of the most important storylines surrounding the team — new quarterback or not.

With all that swirling around, we thought it would be good to get Sam Fortier — part of our Commanders beat team — to join me for a Q&A on the stadium issue. Sam has spent time reporting that story and should have some excellent insights.

We’ll start answering questions at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to submit them early. And if you have a few football queries, we could get to those, too.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

