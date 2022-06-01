The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown’s leading scorer, will remain in NBA draft

June 1, 2022 at 8:50 p.m. EDT
Aminu Mohammed won't be returning to Georgetown. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Aminu Mohammed will remain in the NBA draft, ending his Georgetown career after one season. The Hoyas’ leading scorer announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

Mohammed was a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s all-American and the highest-rated signee of Coach Patrick Ewing’s career. He led the Hoyas in points (13.7) and rebounds (8.7) and was the only player to start all 31 games during a disastrous 2021-22 season in which the Hoyas went 6-25 overall and 0-19 in the Big East. The 6-foot-5 guard scored a season-high 27 points at Creighton in February and was named to the Big East all-freshman team.

“Based on the feedback [my family and I] have gotten before the NBA Combine and after the Combine I feel it is best for me to remain in the NBA Draft,” Mohammed tweeted. “Thank you to all the Hoya fans for hanging in there with us during a tough season.”

Mohammed’s departure leaves Georgetown with one returning starter: point guard Dante Harris. Donald Carey transferred to Maryland. Collin Holloway, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley and Kobe Clark entered the transfer portal.

Georgetown has added guard Brandon Murray (LSU), guard Primo Spears (Duquesne), guard Jay Heath (Arizona State), forward Akok Akok (Connecticut), forward Bradley Ezewiro (LSU) and forward Bryson Mozone (South Carolina Upstate), plus a pair of incoming freshmen, guard Denver Anglin and forward D’Ante Bass.

The Hoyas also got center Qudus Wahab back after he transferred from Georgetown to play one season at Maryland. The 6-foot-11 center led the Hoyas in rebounding and was their second-leading scorer as a sophomore in 2020-21.

