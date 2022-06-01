Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown’s leading scorer, will remain in NBA draft

Aminu Mohammed will remain in the NBA draft, ending his Georgetown career after one season. The Hoyas’ leading scorer announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.
“Based on the feedback [my family and I] have gotten before the NBA Combine and after the Combine I feel it is best for me to remain in the NBA Draft,” Mohammed tweeted. “Thank you to all the Hoya fans for hanging in there with us during a tough season.”
Mohammed’s departure leaves Georgetown with one returning starter: point guard Dante Harris. Donald Carey transferred to Maryland. Collin Holloway, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley and Kobe Clark entered the transfer portal.
Georgetown has added guard Brandon Murray (LSU), guard Primo Spears (Duquesne), guard Jay Heath (Arizona State), forward Akok Akok (Connecticut), forward Bradley Ezewiro (LSU) and forward Bryson Mozone (South Carolina Upstate), plus a pair of incoming freshmen, guard Denver Anglin and forward D’Ante Bass.
The Hoyas also got center Qudus Wahab back after he transferred from Georgetown to play one season at Maryland. The 6-foot-11 center led the Hoyas in rebounding and was their second-leading scorer as a sophomore in 2020-21.
