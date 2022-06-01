Chase Young returns to practice, details recovery from ACL surgery

Placeholder while article actions load

In his first public appearance at the team facility since January, all Chase Young could do was watch. The Washington Commanders star defensive end emerged from rehab in the building with about a half-hour remaining in practice, yelled, “Tezzz!” to teammate and close friend Montez Sweat and positioned himself near defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, listening to the coach’s calls, as the team lightly scrimmaged.

Young, who tore the ACL in his right knee Nov. 14, said his recovery is going well but wouldn’t give a timetable on his return to practice.

“I'm taking it one day at a time,” Young, 23, said. “Obviously, if I can go fast, I'm gonna go fast. You know what I'm saying? If [I] go too fast, they pull the reins back on me.”

Chase Young: “I’m running. I’ve squatted a substantial amount of weight — I’m not gonna put no numbers out there.” pic.twitter.com/U9chE6W7vw — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 1, 2022

Standing on the turf field, Young pointed to a scar on his left knee and offered new details about the injury and his recovery. During surgery, he said, the famed sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews used a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. This differs from an ACL repair, in which the torn ligament is reattached to the bone and often comes with a shorter recovery.

In April, tight end Logan Thomas told the radio station 106.7 The Fan that, after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee and the meniscus in both on Dec. 5, he had a different surgery than Young. Even though Young injured his knee three weeks earlier, Thomas added, they were on similar timelines because Young “had to rehab … both of his legs.”

“I never really had problems with [the left leg] ever,” Young said Wednesday. “It was just a little graft, and nothing was ever torn or anything. … It’s good.”

In addition to rehab, Coach Ron Rivera said Young’s return to the facility was important for team leadership. Last spring, Young, a captain, was the only player to skip all of voluntary organized team activities, and when he also struggled on the field, Rivera called it “an awakening.” Now, he suggested, Young has to again demonstrate his ability to step up when the team needs him.

“It’s a lot easier to lead, obviously, when things are easy,” Rivera said. “But when things are tough, it’s being able to find the right style of leadership, and that, I think, is important as well. So, there’s a lot of things that he can glean from being out here and watching and seeing how things are happening.”

“Like, today would’ve been a great day — an easy day — to lead,” he continued. “It’s when it’s the doldrums, it’s a drag, it’s hard to be out there, practice isn’t going well and you’re not having success on either side of the ball and that’s the side that gets low. How do you build it back up?”

A reporter asked Young if voluntary OTAs felt mandatory this year.

“It was really just my plan that we had with Dr. Andrews, my trainer in Colorado [Chris Knott] and the trainers here,” he said. “Just the best plan to bring me back to 100 percent.”

While he’s in Ashburn, Young will rehab with Commanders head athletic trainer Al Bellamy, one of his first high-profile assignments since being hired in April. But Young is still following the patient, big-picture plan laid out months ago.

After Young initially tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he waited about a week for the swelling to subside before surgery, according to Ian Thomas, Young’s manager. Andrews conducted the operation at his facility in Pensacola, Fla., and afterward, Young spent about six weeks rehabbing at the Andrews Institute.

In mid-January, Young traveled to Colorado Springs, where he began training with Chris Knott, a former strength-and-conditioning coach for pro and collegiate teams who opened a private practice called Dunamis Health and Performance.

For the rest of the offseason, Knott traveled with Young and Thomas. They were in Los Angeles for Young’s commercial shoots, in Las Vegas where Young announced a Commanders pick at the NFL Draft, in Virginia where Young spent time with teammates during the first two phases of the offseason program.

“I'm running,” Young said. “I've squatted some substantial amount of weight. I ain't gonna put no numbers out there, but everything is going as planned.”

Practice recap: During scrimmages, John Bates caught two fourth-down conversions. OTA practices don’t mean much — as safety Bobby McCain emphasized Wednesday — but the second-year tight end continued producing while Thomas is out. Quarterback Carson Wentz also found rookie receiver Jahan Dotson several times, particularly on screens, as the two develop a rapport.

Defensively, the team continued to rely nearly exclusively on two-linebacker sets with Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis on the first team and David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson on the second team.

Stadium squabbles: After Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) criticized the city’s mayor and council chairman for a lack of unity Tuesday, saying it prevented her from introducing legislation to gain control of RFK Stadium, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) pointed the finger back at her.

“We’re counting on the Congresswoman to [get control of the land],” she said.

Bowser, one of the biggest advocates among city officials for the Commanders to return to the District, also expressed some concern about the current state of the team. She said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who’s said he’ll support the team’s return if the NFL releases the findings of its sexual harassment investigation, “has made some good points, that I share, about the situation with the team and those issues needing to be resolved.”

But she added that’s a separate issue from the city acquiring the land.

Was able to follow up with Mayor Bowser on this story today. On Del. Eleanor H. Norton's "stuck up stupid" line, Bowser says, "I don't really know what she was referring to. I've had conversations with the congresswoman and that certainly hasn't been her sentiment." (1/6) https://t.co/pQNEufhG8d — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) June 1, 2022

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

