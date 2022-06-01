Daniel Snyder, Roger Goodell requested to appear at congressional hearing

Placeholder while article actions load

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform requested Wednesday that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appear before the committee at a hearing scheduled for June 22. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Since we launched our investigation in October, the Committee’s goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, said in a written statement. “The Committee has worked tirelessly to obtain critical information, including the findings of the internal investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, only to be met with obstruction from the Commanders and the NFL at every turn.”

The committee said it made its request in letters to Goodell and Snyder.

“We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months,” Maloney said. “The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again.”

Neither the NFL nor the Commanders immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

The committee has been investigating the team’s workplace culture and the NFL’s handling of allegations of pervasive sexual misconduct at the franchise. The committee’s probe also uncovered accusations of financial improprieties involving the team and Snyder.

“For seven months, the Committee has been stonewalled by NDAs and other tools to evade accountability,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, said in a statement. “Mr. Snyder and Mr. Goodell need to appear before the Committee to address these issues and answer our questions about the pervasive workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders, and how the NFL addressed these issues.”

Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, told committee members during a Feb. 3 congressional roundtable that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. She was among six former employees who appeared on Capitol Hill that day to speak about their experiences working for the team. Snyder called the accusations made directly against him “outright lies.”

The allegations of financial improprieties were detailed in a 20-page letter sent by Democratic leaders of the committee to the Federal Trade Commission in April. The committee’s letter detailed allegations made by Jason Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service who worked for the team for 24 years. According to the letter, Friedman accused the team of withholding as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders and also hiding money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners.

The Commanders denied committing any financial improprieties. An attorney for the team wrote in a letter to the FTC that the allegations were “baseless” and asserted that “no investigation is warranted.”

The FTC has not commented on its response to the committee’s request for an investigation beyond acknowledging the receipt of the committee’s letter. The offices of attorneys general Jason S. Miyares (R) of Virginia and Karl A. Racine (D) of the District of Columbia have announced they are conducting their own investigations. Along with Maryland’s attorney general, Brian E. Frosh (D), they were copied on the committee’s letter to the FTC, as was Goodell.

The NFL is conducting its second investigation of the team. This review is being led by attorney Mary Jo White, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The NFL has said that it will make the findings of White’s investigation public.

“Obviously, I think we’ve taken all of the allegations seriously,” Goodell said at an NFL owners’ meeting last week in Atlanta. “We’ll look at them, and we’ll see if there’s any fact basis to any of those. But we certainly will treat those all seriously, and we’ll deal with that once we know better.”

Several owners said last week they would support a meaningful penalty for Snyder imposed by the league—perhaps a significant suspension—if the latest allegations are corroborated by White’s investigation. Multiple owners said they were not aware of any efforts within the ownership ranks to canvass votes for a prospective effort to remove Snyder from ownership of his team. Such a move would require 24 votes among the 32 NFL teams.

Following a previous investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson of sexual harassment allegations within the organization, the NFL announced in July that the team had been fined $10 million and that Snyder’s wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, would assume responsibility for overseeing the franchise’s daily operations for an unspecified period.

Tanya Snyder has represented the team at league meetings since then. She did not attend last week’s meeting in Atlanta after testing positive for the coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the situation said then.

