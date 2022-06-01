The Wizards open pre-draft workouts with some local stars

Placeholder while article actions load

It has been 14 months since Eric Ayala and Darryl Morsell shared a basketball court, but there wasn’t much time for catching up Wednesday at the Washington Wizards’ practice facility. Morsell, a former Maryland Terrapin, was only in town for a day in the middle of a slurry of workouts in Toronto, Washington and New York. Ayala, Morsell’s college teammate for three years, was just beginning his pre-NBA draft workout slate with Toronto up next.

The league’s pre-draft gauntlet is a weeks-long process in which teams host everyone from potential lottery picks to those destined to live out careers overseas. It flings NBA hopefuls to and fro across the country in the lead-up to the draft, set for June 23.

The Wizards started small this year.

Their first known workout of the offseason featured six players with ties to the area, with George Mason’s D’Shawn Schwartz, Richmond’s Grant Golden, Utah State’s Brandon Horvath and Florida’s Anthony Duruji joining Ayala and Morsell, who finished his college career at Marquette. Horvath is a native of West River, Md. and Duruji is from Germantown.

On Thursday, the team will broaden its horizons and host potential lottery pick Johnny Davis in an individual workout.

The Wizards own two picks this year, the No. 10 spot, where Davis could fall, and the No. 54 spot, acquired in this season’s trade deadline deal with Dallas.

Davis, the 20-year-old guard from Wisconsin — whom NBA fans may recognize as the young buck who opts to head to Taco Bell over getting drafted in a commercial airing during the playoffs — would check off many boxes for the Wizards as they look to bolster their backcourt. Maturity, the ability to play off ball and solid defensive awareness would be welcome qualities in Washington.

Wednesday had more of a laid-back, familiar feel. Morsell and Ayala had little time for more than a quick greeting and an embrace when both arrived. All the catching up they did was on court.

“Me and Darryl working out, we did that at midnight, six in the morning, it didn’t feel different from the things we’ve already done before,” Ayala said. “It was fun just being out there with someone that I know and have been through a lot with. We spent three years together at college, so going through those drills, it felt just like us working out back at school.”

None of the six group-workout participants are projected in the top 58 in ESPN’s latest mock draft, so Wednesday’s opener was about defying expectations.

Ayala, a 6-foot-5 guard, wanted to show off intangibles such as competitiveness and will to win after spending some time this spring playing with the professional team Atleticos de San German in Puerto Rico. There, he took a crash course in being a pro: show up to the gym early, eat a healthy diet, do what you can to help the community.

“A friend of mine, he’s got his own foundation, he’s been teaching me just how he gives back to the community where he’s from,” said Ayala, who is Puerto Rican. “That’s been the biggest thing that I learned out there, now you’re in a position to help a lot of people.”

Morsell, also a 6-5 guard, was focused on demonstrating his defensive versatility and know-how as a secondary ballhandler.

The Wizards were his fourth or fifth pre-draft workout so far, he couldn’t quite remember, with the New York Knicks on the docket Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and a West Coast trip set for next week.

Morsell had a leg up in a discombobulating time: He also interviewed with Washington at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which is held only for college seniors. The Baltimore native didn’t grow up a hardcore Wizards fan, but he felt an instant connection to the front office executives he met — including Antawn Jamison, a former Wizard who serves as Washington’s director of pro personnel.

“I grew up watching him play for the Wizards. I would say out of all my interviews at Portsmouth, it was one of the more comfortable ones. Those guys made me feel comfortable, cracked jokes, kept the mood real light. It was good for sure,” Morsell said.

The guard isn’t being picky, he would happily suit up for any NBA organization willing to bet on him. But playing for the hometown club would be special.

“Just the tradition in this organization, all the great people that have come through here. You see the character and the tradition within the organization with a lot of former players coming back to work for them, a lot of staff that have been around for a long time,” Morsell said. “It would definitely mean a lot.”

