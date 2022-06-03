Rafael Nadal advances to French Open final after Alexander Zverev injury

Placeholder while article actions load

PARIS — Rafael Nadal advanced to this 14th French Open final Friday under conditions no champion wants, with his opponent, third-ranked Alexander Zverez, falling to the court in howls of pain upon suffering what appeared a catastrophic injury late in the second set. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nadal, who was celebrating his 36th birthday, came to the opposite side of the net to check on Zverev, who turned his left ankle at a severe angle when trying to retrieve a baseline shot on the slippery red clay and went down shrieking with pain.

The trainer was quick to Zverev’s assistance and helped him into a wheelchair for evaluation.

Nadal had claimed the 91-minute opening set in an epic tiebreaker, 10-8, and had clawed back from a deficit in the second set, with another tiebreaker looming just beyond the three-hour mark, when the injury occurred.

Zverev’s screams brought the capacity crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier to silence.

After a few minutes’ pause, Zverev returned to the court on crutches, Nadal beside him. Zverev shook hands with the chair umpire, embraced Nadal and acknowledged the crowd’s cheers by raising one crutch at a time while Nadal packed his bag.

As a result, Nadal advanced to Sunday’s final, where he’ll face either eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway or tour veteran Marin Cilic of Croatia, 33, who face off later Friday.

Speaking to the crowd during a somber on-court interview, Nadal voiced concern and admiration for Zverev.

“Very tough,” Nadal told his interviewer, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander, reporting for Eurosport. “Very sad for him, honestly. He was playing unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam; he was very unlucky.”

Nadal added he had no doubt Zverev, 25, would win several Grand Slam titles during his career.

“To see him crying there is a very tough moment,” Nadal said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

