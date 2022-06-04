Live updates Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff face off in the French Open women’s final

In recently minted world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, women’s tennis may well have found the champion of staying power it has lacked since Serena Williams claimed her 23rd major in 2017.

Since February, the 20 year-old Swiatek has been the game’s most dominant player, as sure-footed on hard courts as she is on her beloved clay, claiming five consecutive titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

Swiatek (pronounced SCHVON-tek) burst to prominence by winning the 2020 French Open as an unseeded teen without conceding a set, toppling then No. 1 Simona Halep en route. She is also an avid reader (currently consumed with Yuval Noah Harari’s “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”); owner of a cat named Grappa; a fan of AC/DC, Pink Floyd and nearly all classic rock; a dabbler on the ukulele, a gift from the sports psychologist who travels with her; and a curious young woman who believes the richness of life lies beyond the bounds of a tennis court.