The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff face off in the French Open women’s final

Coco Gauff will take on Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's final. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)
By
and 
 
Updated June 4, 2022 at 8:10 a.m. EDT|Published June 4, 2022 at 8:06 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The No. 1 player in the world, Iga Swiatek, will take on Coco Gauff in the French Open women’s final on Saturday. Swiatek, 21, is on a 34-match unbeaten streak and the 18-year-old Gauff is playing in her first Grand Slam final. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • When: 9 a.m. Eastern
  • Where: Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris
  • TV: Coverage will be on NBC. You can also stream the match on the NBC Sports app or Peacock.
Loading...