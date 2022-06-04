South Lakes boys, South County girls, plenty of individuals shine at Class 6 track meet

Placeholder while article actions load

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Viktorie Klepetkova said she came to the Virginia track and field championships on Saturday at Todd Stadium just looking to enjoy the day and have a good time. The Yorktown junior did that and then some. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the girls’ Class 6 high jump, Klepetkova repeated as state champion by clearing 5 feet 11 inches — breaking the meet record set three years ago by Osbourn Park’s Sydney Banks. Klepetkova, whose family moved to the United States from the Czech Republic two years ago, was ecstatic with her jump, bounding around the infield and accepting congratulatory hugs from anyone nearby.

“It’s hard to describe the adrenaline and the euphoria,” she said. “My body feels like it needs to scream.”

Klepetkova won the state title last year with a jump of 5-4. She set a personal best of 5-8 early this season. After clearing 5-11 on Saturday, she said she has just one goal for next year.

“Jump higher,” she said with a smile.

The South Lakes boys won the Class 6 team title, with Battlefield second and West Springfield third.

The South County girls won the Class 6 team title, with more than twice as many points as runner-up Oscar Smith. Catalina Sanchious won the 100 meters in 11.86 seconds. Also from South County, Victoria Higgins won the 200 and 400 meters and ran on the 4x400 relay team that took first place.

Austin Gallant of Battlefield won the discus with a toss of 169 feet 5 inches and the 400 meters with a time of 47.26. He also placed third in the shot put and ran on the state championship 4x400 relay team.

“Running is what I always wanted to do in high school,” said Gallant, a senior who is headed to Penn State. “But my dad did the discus and the shot, and he wanted me to try it because I’ve got the genetics. It worked out pretty well.”

Hayfield senior Xavier Carmichael, the All-Met Athlete of the Year during the indoor season, won the 100 meters, took second in the 200 and the long jump and placed third in the high jump. He narrowly missed out on the 200 title, finishing 0.03 seconds behind Fairfax’s Amir Green.

“I had a lot on my plate,” said Carmichael, a senior who will attend Norfolk State. “Mentally, I feel like I could still run another race, but physically I’m happy to rest.”

Gillian Bushee and Thais Rolly scored two wins for Fairfax County. Bushee, a junior from Herndon, won the girls’ 3,200-meter run, with Rolly four seconds behind her. A couple of hours later Rolly, a junior from McLean, won the 1,600 meters, less than a second ahead of Bushee.

They live about 20 miles apart and have been running against each other since they started high school.

“We’re just used to competing against each other,” Rolly said. “We’re so close that we never really know who’s going to win. It just depends on the day.”

On Saturday, Bushee won the 3,200 in 10 minutes 26.36 seconds. Rolly won the 1,600 in 4:54.92.

“We make each other better — absolutely, 100 percent,” Bushee said. “I know I wouldn’t have run as fast today if I didn’t have her.”

Other Class 6 boys’ state champions included Nicolas DeWolfe of Falls Church in the pole vault (13-6) and William Watson of South Lakes in the 110 hurdles (14.22 seconds).

Other Northern Virginia girls’ champions: Lena Gooden of Osbourn Park took first in the long jump at 18-9.25, and Wisdom Williams of Alexandria City won the shot put at 45-10.75.

In the Class 5 meet, Alexander Ryan of Stone Bridge won the 1,600 meters in a time of 4:21.84.

