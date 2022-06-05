Live updates Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud face off in the French Open men’s final

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud face off in the French Open men's final

Spain's Rafael Nadal has never lost in the French Open final. (Michel Euler/AP)
Updated June 5, 2022 at 8:10 a.m. EDT|Published June 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Rafael Nadal will take on Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s final on Sunday. Nadal is going for his 14th title at Roland Garros and his 22nd Grand Slam title. Ruud is playing in his first Grand Slam final. Follow along for live updates.

What to watch for

  • When: 9 a.m. Eastern
  • Where: Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris
  • TV: Coverage will be on NBC. You can also stream the match on the NBC Sports app or Peacock.
