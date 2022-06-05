Live updates Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud face off in the French Open men’s final

PARIS — On the eve of her first Grand Slam final, 18-year-old Coco Gauff insisted that nerves wouldn’t be an issue, vowing to hit freely and compete as if she had nothing to lose in Saturday’s French Open championship.

That was more easily said than done against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, whose ruthless efficiency didn’t give Gauff a chance to find anything resembling comfort on the red clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in 68 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam just days after turning 21. At the 2020 French Open, she was an unseeded 19-year-old who became a national heroine overnight as the first tennis player from Poland to win a major.

With her triumph Saturday, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 35 matches.

In an on-court trophy ceremony tinged with tears on both players’ parts, Gauff congratulated Swiatek on her achievement and voiced hope that they would meet in future Grand Slam finals. “And maybe I can get a win on you one of these days,” Gauff said with a giggle, wiping her tear-streaked face.

Swiatek, after thanking her family and supporters, particularly those who waved Poland’s flag so proudly throughout the two-week tournament, spoke directly to Gauff as her own tears fell.