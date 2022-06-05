The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Maryland Terrapins

Maryland basketball gets commitment from Baltimore’s Jahnathan Lamothe

By
June 5, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
Baltimore's Jahnathan Lamothe has committed to Maryland and will soon be playing games at the Xfinity Center. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland men’s basketball has landed a commitment from Jahnathan Lamothe, a highly touted in-state prospect. Lamothe, who on Sunday announced his decision to play for the Terrapins, is part of the 2023 recruiting class and will play his first season in College Park in 2023-24.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The 6-foot-4 guard from Baltimore is a four-star recruit and the No. 4 player in Maryland, according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings. The Terps secured Lamothe’s commitment over Georgetown, Penn State and Central Florida.

Lamothe plays for Saint Frances Academy and for Team Durant on the AAU circuit, both local powers where Coach Kevin Willard could make key recruiting inroads. Some of Maryland’s recent stars have come from Baltimore, including Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell.

As Willard builds his roster for next season, he has bolstered the team primarily with transfers, but even those players showcase the staff’s eye on local talent. Jahmir Young, a point guard who previously played for the Charlotte 49ers, once starred at DeMatha Catholic, and Georgetown transfer guard Donald Carey is from Upper Marlboro. Those two players will probably be Maryland’s starting backcourt duo next season. Willard also landed Frederick native Noah Batchelor, an incoming freshman wing out of IMG Academy.

The Wizards open pre-draft workouts with some local stars

The Terps will have four seniors on the roster next season — returning starters Donta Scott and Hakim Hart, along with Young and Carey — so Willard could have some significant voids to fill heading into his second season as Maryland’s head coach. (Scott, Hart and Young would all be eligible to play a fifth year because of the eligibility relief granted to all athletes because of the coronavirus. Carey will exhaust his eligibility this season.)

Lamothe is the first player to commit in Maryland’s 2023 class and could be an important piece as Willard builds his program at Maryland. When Willard took over the job, the Terps didn’t have any high-schoolers committed to the school.

Willard, a Long Island native, has a staff with local ties. He hired assistants Tony Skinn, a former George Mason player who grew up in Takoma Park, and David Cox, the former Rhode Island head coach who grew up in Landover. So far, Willard and his staff have seemed to place an emphasis on attracting top players from the talent-rich D.C. region, and Lamothe represents another recruiting win.

Loading...