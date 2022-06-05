Maryland powers past Wake Forest to stay alive in its NCAA regional

Placeholder while article actions load

Throughout the best season in program history, Maryland’s baseball team relied on home runs and big innings to secure the opportunity to host an NCAA tournament regional for the first time. So, staring at elimination Sunday afternoon in College Park, the Terrapins turned to what they do best to surge past Wake Forest, 10-5.

“I’m never worried when we’re down — especially a three-run lead like that,” said reliever David Falco Jr., who pitched a season-high 3⅓ innings. “One inning is all it takes. We saw it today. I’m on the bench looking at the score, and I have zero worries about our team’s ability to hit and score runs.”

Falco’s faith is justified. Maryland (47-13) uncorked a six-run rally with two outs in the eighth inning to extend its season by at least one game. The Terps, the double-elimination regional’s top seed and the No. 15 seed nationally, will face Connecticut at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Huskies (48-13) defeated Maryland, 10-5, on Saturday night to send the Terps to the losers’ bracket. The Terps need to beat the Huskies twice — on Sunday night and again Monday — to advance to the super regionals.

The Terps blasted five home runs, including a pair in the pivotal eighth, to oust the Demon Deacons (41-19-1). All but four of the game’s 15 runs were pushed across on homers, a fitting development for a Maryland team that entered the day ranked third nationally in home runs per game (2.17) and plays in a cozy bandbox shoehorned into the center of campus that long has been a hitter-friendly venue.

The Terps are well-built for their facility, and the eighth inning was a stellar illustration. After Wake Forest’s Seth Keener set down the first two batters, Ian Petrutz drew a walk. Bobby Zmarzlak then launched a home run onto the roof of the ancient Varsity Team House beyond the left field wall to tie the score at 5 and send the Demon Deacons deeper into their bullpen.

“We kind of needed that one thing to bounce our way a little bit,” Maryland Coach Rob Vaughn said. “I looked at our team when Bob was up and I thought he was going to hit it in the bleachers — not on top of the team house — so I said, ‘If you don’t think he’s going into the bleachers, you’re nuts.’ Sure enough, he hammered that thing.”

Just as important was Kevin Keister’s four-pitch walk to greet Gabe Golob, who then yielded Luke Shliger’s RBI double and Chris Alleyne’s 23rd homer of the season as Maryland went up 8-5.

Golob was done, but the Terps weren’t. Camden Minacci was summoned from the bullpen and allowed two walks and Troy Schreffler Jr.’s RBI double to right.

“We had the game right where we wanted it — four outs to go and a two-run lead and nobody on — and just couldn’t close it out,” Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter said. “Just too many free passes.”

Falco struck out seven, including the side in the ninth, to earn the win. He gave up three hits in his scoreless outing, and about the biggest obstacle was having to manage his downtime during the Terps’ marathon eighth inning.

“With our hitters, you get a lot of big innings,” he said. “A lot of times when I’m pitching, it happens like that. So I’ve gotten a lot of practice with that.”

Petrutz led off the ninth with a homer into the temporary bleachers in left-center to add an insurance run.

Wake Forest quickly took a 2-0 lead on Maryland starter Nick Dean with a single and two doubles from the first four men he faced. But the right-hander settled down to retire 13 of the next 15 batters to keep the Terps in it.

He pitched most of his stint with a tie score after Maryland senior Maxwell Costes’s two-run shot in the second. But Wake’s Pierce Bennett smashed a solo homer in the fifth, and Brock Wilken knocked a two-run blast an inning later to make it 5-2.

Wake Forest starter Teddy McGraw departed after throwing 99 pitches and allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings. Keener yielded Keister’s leadoff homer in the seventh off the roof of the training facility in left on his second pitch, hinting at the misery that awaited the Demon Deacons’ bullpen.

It also was a glimpse of the strategy Maryland plans to follow as it looks to advance to its first super regional since 2015.

“Getting to a regional final isn’t the goal of this thing,” Vaughn said. “We did this thing last year and were in the exact same spot and came up short. We’re going to have to slug our way to tomorrow, and if you get to tomorrow, all bets are off. It gets wild on Monday.”

