Quin Snyder resigns as Jazz coach, citing need for ‘new voice’

Placeholder while article actions load

The first domino has fallen in a Utah Jazz offseason that appeared primed for significant changes. Quin Snyder announced Sunday that he will not return as coach of the Jazz, ending a successful eight-year tenure that produced six postseason appearances. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a lengthy statement issued by the Jazz, the 55-year-old Snyder said that “it is time” for him to move on, even though he was under contract for the next two seasons.

“What drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game,” Snyder said. “Their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”

Advertisement

Snyder accumulated a 372-264 (.585) record in Utah, his first stop as an NBA head coach, and guided the Jazz to the second round of the playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Despite fashioning a high-level offense around all-star guard Donovan Mitchell and a strong defense around all-star center Rudy Gobert, Snyder couldn’t get the Jazz over the hump in the postseason.

Utah finished with a league-best 52-20 record in 2020-21, only to blow a 2-0 series lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round. The Clippers were missing all-star forward Kawhi Leonard, who went down with a knee injury midway through the series.

This year, the Jazz regressed, finishing 49-33 and losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round. That defeat prompted speculation about whether Mitchell or Gobert might be traded this summer and furthered questions about Snyder’s future.

Advertisement

Long a pillar of consistency, the Jazz, which has had just three coaches since 1988, has undergone changes at the ownership and management levels in recent years. Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith purchased the franchise in 2020, and former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge arrived as CEO last December.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Smith said in a statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.”

The Jazz joins the Charlotte Hornets as the only teams with coaching vacancies, after the Los Angeles Lakers hired former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham last month.

GiftOutline Gift Article