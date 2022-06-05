Ukraine’s World Cup dream ends in 1-0 loss to Wales

Placeholder while article actions load

Wales captured a World Cup berth in the pouring rain in Cardiff on Sunday, beating Ukraine 1-0 in a taut, emotional game that was decided by an own goal. Wales advanced to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, joining England, the United States and Iran in Group B in November’s tournament in Qatar. Wales will play the U.S. team on opening night of the World Cup, Nov. 21.

Although this game was played in Cardiff, the partisan crowd was respectful of Ukraine, a sentimental favorite whose players have family and friends in a war zone.

Ukraine took the attack to Wales in the first half, but was unable to do what it wanted on offense. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale, who has five goals in his last five appearances for Wales, came through after Dan James won a free-kick on the edge of the goal area. Bale fired a kick that Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko deflected into the net for an own goal.

The difference late in the game for Wales was goalie Wayne Hennessey, who made a stunning save at the 83-minute mark against Artem Dovbyk with Ben Davies blocking the rebound.

Wales players and officials understood that there would be considerable cheering for Ukraine and had given 100 tickets to the game to Ukrainian refugees living in Wales.

“Most of the world want Ukraine to get through,” Wales Manager Robert Page said, acknowledging that his team is not the favorite. Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford had noted that, while he supports the Welsh team, the game offered the “opportunity for us to reaffirm our support for Ukraine as it fights Russia’s unprovoked and brutal act of war.”

The FAW Welsh Association also invited the United Kingdon’s Ukrainian ambassador to Britain to attend the match, to which Ukraine advanced after an emotional 3-1 win Wednesday over Scotland. That meeting came six months after Ukraine’s previous competitive match and after its contest with Scotland was postponed from March because Ukraine could not field a team after Russia’s invasion.

Several Ukrainian players reportedly considered joining the country’s army following the invasion in February. Oleksandr Petrakov, the team’s 64-year-old coach, tried to enlist but was turned away and the team was granted permission to travel outside to prepare for last week’s match as it hoped to secure the country’s first World Cup berth since 2006.

Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko fought back tears last week as he spoke of how his country’s determination to “never give up” inspired the team, whose players took the field with the flag of Ukraine draped over their shoulders. “We want to go to the World Cup, want to give these incredible emotions to the Ukrainians,” Zinchenko said last week, “because they deserve it so much at this very moment.”

Players for both teams had said they would try to treat this as just a game. “If we could click our fingers and take away the pain the Ukraine are going through, we’d do it in a heartbeat,” Page said. “But when it comes to football and the whistle goes [off], we’ll want to win that game. Business is business.”

Whatever happened on the pitch and in their homeland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his approval to restart the country’s soccer leagues in August.

