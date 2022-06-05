In a prime World Cup tuneup, USMNT plays Uruguay to a scoreless draw

Placeholder while article actions load

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With Sunday’s matinee against Uruguay, the U.S. men’s national team embraced another prime opportunity to prepare for the World Cup late this year. Uruguay is a class above every opponent the Americans have faced since the pandemic arrived, and the 0-0 draw highlighted both the immense promise and youthful vulnerability of the U.S. team.

The day’s greater revelation, though, arrived from overseas hours before the Americans entered Children’s Mercy Park. More than two months after the World Cup draw was conducted, Coach Gregg Berhalter and his charges finally learned the opponent for their Nov. 21 opener in Qatar: Wales, which edged visiting Ukraine, 1-0, in an emotional European playoff.

The U.S. coaching staff and many players watched at the team hotel before turning their full attention to the friendly against Qatar-bound Uruguay. Wales’s triumph against the superior Ukrainians completed the Group B lineup: England will be the heavy favorite, and the United States, Wales and Iran are likely to vie for the group’s second slot in the round of 16.

Berhalter has just four opportunities left to fine-tune his World Cup plans: Friday in Austin against Grenada and June 14 at El Salvador — both part of the mandatory Concacaf Nations League — followed by two games against Asian foes to be announced that will be played at European venues in late September.

In Sunday’s game, the United States was on its heels at times, bold and lively at others. Both teams generated quality chances but lacked the final pass or finishing touch before an announced sellout of 19,569.

The United States extended its unbeaten streak at home to 25 matches. Uruguay, which hammered Mexico, 3-0, on Thursday in suburban Phoenix, had its winning streak end at five.

The 15th-ranked Americans impressed during their 3-0 victory over No. 24 Morocco on Wednesday, but No. 13 Uruguay presented greater pedigree and a deeper skill set. Berhalter retained seven starters from the Morocco match, and of the other four, two were subs in Cincinnati. Only goalkeeper Sean Johnson and right back DeAndre Yedlin did not play in that game.

In a rare early disclosure, Berhalter announced the lineup Saturday, with one caveat: Joe Scally would start if Antonee Robinson, the usual left back, hadn’t fully recovered from a non-covid illness. Four days after making his U.S. debut, Scally, a 19-year-old based in Germany, made his first start.

The frontline was unchanged and, in his first U.S. start since breaking his foot in February, Weston McKennie replaced Brenden Aaronson in midfield. In bringing McKennie along gradually, Berhalter limited him to 18 minutes Wednesday and one half Sunday.

The match was a big test for Johnson, who is enjoying a standout season with MLS Cup champion New York City FC but is, at best, No. 3 on the U.S. depth chart. Matt Turner started Wednesday, and Zack Steffen is not with the team for family reasons. Johnson beat out Ethan Horvath for the start Sunday.

Uruguay Coach Diego Alonso took a different approach. With one less day of rest after routing Mexico, the lineup included one holdover starter: defender Jose Giménez. Five starters were subs Thursday, and five others didn’t play at all. Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, a two-goal scorer against Mexico, came off the bench in the second half.

In the early moments, La Celeste (The Sky Blue) put the hosts under enormous duress, much to the delight of a few thousand Uruguayan supporters. Yedlin made a goal-line clearance, and crosses buzzed through the box with alarming frequency.

The Americans began to find their way through combination work and off-the-ball movement. Though three threats didn’t yield a goal, confidence swelled. For both sides, the afternoon crackled with opportunity.

Johnson’s finest moment came in the 63rd minute, when he made a reflex save with his right shin on Mathías Olivera’s volley from inside the six-yard box. In stoppage time, Cavani missed an open net.

Notes: The U.S. delegation wore orange armbands in support of a movement championed by Everytown for Gun Safety to raise awareness of the campaign against gun violence. The players and staff also penned a letter to congressional leaders, encouraging them to support gun legislation.

“Our ability to effect change is limited, but yours is not,” the letter read. “You could vote this week to address gun violence in America, and in fact, you will be given that opportunity. In the coming days, the U.S. House of Representatives is voting on several bills that would address this serious issue. Please vote yes on all the bills being considered.” ...

With a 23-man roster limit, Turner, defender George Bello and midfielder Cristian Roldan were not in uniform. ... The Americans’ record at Children’s Mercy Park is 8-0-2.

In Group H at the World Cup, Uruguay will face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. ... Superstar forward Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s all-time scoring leader, was not included on the U.S. tour. ... Before taking the Uruguay job in December, Alonso guided MLS’s Inter Miami in its 2020 inaugural season.

