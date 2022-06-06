Terps baseball team runs out of rallies, gets eliminated by Connecticut

Placeholder while article actions load

Few leads were safe against Maryland’s baseball team, especially in its tiny home stadium. But Connecticut’s early eight-run advantage Monday night proved enough to oust the Terrapins from the NCAA tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maryland nearly tied it on two occasions in the late innings, but the Huskies held on for an 11-8 win. The final game of the College Park regional was a tribute to attrition as much as to skilled baseball, though both played a part in ending Maryland’s season.

The Terps (48-14) trailed 9-1 after four innings but brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, just five batters after Chris Alleyne’s two-run homer closed the gap to 10-7. Connecticut ace Austin Peterson, pitching in relief on two days of rest, caught Ian Petrutz looking at strike three to escape the jam.

The eighth brought greater consternation for Maryland, which had closed within 10-8 and had Kevin Keister on third base with one out when Alleyne nubbed a grounder. Pitcher Justin Willis’s throw was wide of the bag, but Alleyne was called out for being out of the baseline and running into the first baseman. Keister was sent back to third base, taking what would have been a run off the board. A groundout ended the inning, stranding Keister and leaving the Terps’ deficit at two.

Advertisement

After Connecticut added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, Willis retired the side in order in the ninth and was mobbed by his teammates as the Terps stared in resignation from their dugout.

The Huskies (49-14) will face No. 2 seed Stanford or Texas State in a super regional beginning Friday or Saturday. Those teams met late Monday night.

Maryland was denied its first super regional trip since 2015 and had an otherwise memorable season end on a home field that treated it so well all year. The Terps hosted a regional for the first time and played to raucous crowds throughout the weekend in a facility bolstered by temporary bleacher seating in left-center field.

Maryland set a school record for victories and claimed the Big Ten regular season title in large part because of its stellar play in College Park. The Terps went 27-4 at home, but two of those losses came in a three-night span against the Huskies. Maryland allowed 10 and 11 runs in those defeats, totals that tested even its potent offense’s ability to remain competitive.

The Terps began the day second in Division I with 135 home runs, behind only No. 1 seed Tennessee (150), and their logical strategy in a game featuring a pair of taxed pitching staffs was to mash their way past the Huskies. It looked like a sound approach when Luke Shliger belted a leadoff homer to right-center against Connecticut freshman Ian Cooke.

Advertisement

But the ultra-cozy bandbox nestled in the center of Maryland’s campus was also an asset for the Huskies’ hitters. At times, so were Maryland’s worn-out pitchers, nine of whom were used in a pair of victories Sunday to extend the regional to a winner-take-all game Monday.

To start, the Terps turned to freshman left-hander Andrew Johnson, who pitched a scoreless 11th against Connecticut on Sunday. He retired the first two Huskies, then walked four in a row to force in a run and bring an abrupt end to his outing.

Things didn’t go better for Sean Heine, who plunked T.C. Simmons with his first pitch, then yielded Matt Donlan’s grand slam — Connecticut’s only hit in the inning — to make it 6-1.

Maryland Coach Rob Vaughn was forced to mix-and-match with his drained staff, sending nine pitchers to the mound. David Falco Jr., who pitched a season-high 3⅓ innings a day earlier in an elimination game against Wake Forest, was understandably not as sharp but still coaxed two innings out of his right arm. So did Saturday night starter Jason Savacool, who worked the fifth and sixth.

Long a baseball afterthought, Maryland was in its second straight NCAA tournament and its fifth since 2014. And with only two seniors in their slugger-happy lineup, the Terps’ window to make a deep June run remains open.

But Connecticut slammed it shut for this season.

GiftOutline Gift Article