Phil Mickelson officially joins LIV golf, will play in first tournament

Placeholder while article actions load

LIV Golf announced Monday that six-time major champion Phil Mickelson will play this week in the breakaway circuit’s inaugural event outside London. The announcement has long been expected. Mickelson has for years complained that golfers have been mistreated financially by the PGA Tour, and he and three other unnamed players paid for attorneys to write the operating agreement for the fledgling league, which is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Mickelson has not played in a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January; he missed the Masters for the first time since 1994 and did not defend his PGA Championship title. His absence followed comments he made to biographer Alan Shipnuck in which he said he was willing to overlook Saudi Arabia’s human rights record to get the new league off the ground.

Advertisement

“They’re scary motherf-----s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi] and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

In a statement Monday, Mickelson said “he has made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling. I needed to start prioritizing the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself.”

Mickelson will join at 47 other golfers in the LIV event starting Thursday at Centurion Club; it will be a 54-hole tournament that will feature team competitions, shotgun starts and no cuts. Among the other golfers is two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who reportedly will receive more than $100 million, plus any prize money he wins, to join the new league.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has said that any golfer who joins LIV Golf could be permanently banned. Greg Norman, LIV’s golf commissioner and chief executive, has countered that Monahan cannot legally ban players who wish to play on different tours.

Advertisement

In his statement, Mickelson said he intends to “play the majors.”

Last week, Royal Bank of Canada announced it was dropping its sponsorship of Johnson and 2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell, who also will play in the new circuit. Mickelson also has lost a number of sponsorships since his comments about the Saudis were made public, among them KPMG and Amstel Light.

Financial details of Mickelson’s deal with LIV were not made public.

“I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers,” Mickelson said. “I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me. I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.”

GiftOutline Gift Article