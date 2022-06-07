Still, if you have been following this year’s Triple Crown trail, there will be some names you recognize and some new additions from the Road to the Kentucky Derby. We the People, the morning line favorite at 2-1, will look to follow up a dominating 10¼-length victory in the Grade 2 Peter Pan Stakes — and distance himself from an equally disappointing seventh-place finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. Here’s a look at the eight-horse field, with their morning-line odds.
We the People (2-1)
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey: Flavien Prat
This brown colt has three wins in four races after winning the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park by 10¼ lengths. His only loss was a seventh-place finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park.
Skippylongstocking (20-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Manny Franco
This 3-year-old son of Exaggerator — the Kentucky Derby runner-up and Preakness winner in 2016 — was fifth in this year’s Preakness and third in his only other test in the graded stakes ranks, the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.
Nest (8-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: José Ortiz
This talented filly will take on the boys for the first time after winning the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes and finishing second as the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks. She will try to become the first filly to win the Belmont Stakes since Rags to Riches in 2007.
Rich Strike (7-2)
Trainer: Eric Reed
Jockey: Sonny Léon
The surprising Kentucky Derby winner skipped the Preakness Stakes to stay fresh for this weekend’s big race, with his owner and trainer fearing the two-week turnaround between the first two legs of the Triple Crown would be too brief for a strong showing.
“We didn’t plan on the Preakness because we didn’t plan on winning the Derby,” Reed told reporters. “Everything we do has to be thought out real good. His running style makes it hard to win any race and everyone expects him to win them all now.”
Creative Minister (6-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
A third-place finish in the Preakness Stakes was admirable; however, McPeek’s colt has only beaten maidens and horses in optional claiming company. He’s intriguing in exotics like the trifecta and superfecta but an outright victory would require a big step up in class.
Mo Donegal (5-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
No stranger to New York, Mo Donegal broke his maiden at Belmont last year, then won the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes in December and the Grade 2 Wood Memorial in April, both at Aqueduct.
Golden Glider (20-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Dylan Davis
This son of Ghostzapper, sire to 12 Grade 1 winners and the broodmare sire to Triple Crown winner Justify, finished second in the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park in May. Unfortunately, Golden Glider didn’t finish in the money in three graded stakes before that. He ended up fourth in both the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes and Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby, and only managed a fifth-place finish in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes.
Barber Road (10-1)
Trainer: Johnny Ortiz
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Barber Road hasn’t won in six starts since late November, yet he was in the money five times, including second-place finishes in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby and Grade 3 Southwest Stakes. He also had a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes before a lackluster sixth in the Kentucky Derby.
