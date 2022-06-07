What to know about horse racing

A beginner’s guide to betting on horse racing: Horse racing can be intimidating to newcomers. This guide will help you navigate the lingo, assist you in evaluating horses and give you the proper tools to enjoy a day at the races.

How to pick the winner of a horse race: It’s not enough to know which horse is the fastest or has the best connections. Here is how to break down a field.

The dark side of Bob Baffert’s reign: As horse deaths and drug violations mounted, thoroughbred racing’s top trainer used power and money to keep beating opponents — and regulators.

Investigation: A years-long effort by the sport’s moneyed elite exposed the underbelly of the industry, paving the way for sweeping reforms. But critics see something different: a move by wealthy and politically connected horsemen to strengthen their hold on the industry.