Broad Run girls’ soccer scores a state quarterfinal upset far from home

The Virginia Class 4 girls’ soccer bracket was not kind to Broad Run. The Spartans were handed a quarterfinal matchup at Blacksburg, meaning they would have to travel farther than any other local team — a four-hour bus ride that required the team to leave Loudoun County at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Worse yet, there was a juggernaut waiting for them. Looking for its fourth state championship, Blacksburg was dominant this spring. The Bruins entered Tuesday with a 20-0 record. Eighteen of those wins were shutouts, and Blacksburg had conceded just three goals on the season.

So how did Broad Run score a 2-1 road victory? It started by embracing the difficulty of the situation.

The bus ride didn’t pose an issue. Amid the pandemic, the players hadn’t had much opportunity to travel together, so they viewed that as a positive. The opponent was also met head-on; the Spartans were fueled by those daunting numbers.

“We definitely talked about it,” Coach Lauren Brewer said. “Although the numbers are intimidating, it was something we had to face. These girls wanted to challenge, and they wanted to be the team that beat them. And I think when we scored that first goal, it threw Blacksburg for a spin.”

That first goal came four minutes in from defender Taylor Reyes. The senior said she had a good feeling coming in — despite the fact that the Spartans (13-7) were coming off a frustrating loss to Tuscarora in the region championship game.

“I was really confident,” Reyes said. “We knew they were 20-0, but we went out and played our game. I knew that was enough for us to pull through.”

Her confidence was rewarded with 13 minutes remaining when freshman Fabianna Gerome gave her team a 2-1 lead.

The bus ride home was loud and joyous. The Spartans were not expected to get back to Broad Run until 1 a.m., but with an upset in hand, they didn’t seem to mind.

“This group is unlike any I’ve played with before,” Reyes said.

The Spartans were one of seven local girls’ teams to advance to the state semifinals Tuesday.

In Class 6, undefeated South County earned a 4-3 win over Oakton; Yorktown beat Alexandria City, 4-0; and Patriot topped Ocean Lakes, 1-0, on a second-half goal by senior Hannah McGarvey. Yorktown and Patriot will face off in Friday’s semifinals; South County will take on Kellam, which defeated Battlefield, 3-0.

In Class 5, Briar Woods held on against Glen Allen, 1-0, and Potomac Falls lost to Deep Run, 2-1.

Tuscarora scored a win on the other side of the Class 4 bracket, beating Salem, 4-0. In Class 3, Meridian fell to Lafayette, 2-1, but Brentsville District pounded York, 6-1.

Heartbreak for the Osbourn boys

In the Class 6 boys’ bracket, Osbourn stood out on Tuesday’s quarterfinal slate for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, it had been a while since the program made it this far: Last week, the Eagles earned their first region title since 1988. But Osbourn was also the only boys’ team in Northern Virginia still holding an undefeated record. At 17-0-4, Osbourn hosted Landstown with a chance to take the next step in its dream season.

Instead, the night ended in heartbreak as the Eagles fell on penalty kicks. The score was tied at 1 after four overtime periods, two of which were sudden death, before Landstown prevailed in the tiebreaker, 5-4.

It was 1-1 at the end of regulation after Osbourn opened the scoring and Landstown leveled on a penalty kick. Eagles Coach Brandon Calandra knew his players were tired but looked on with pride as they created one chance after another. They just couldn’t find the net.

“I can’t be more proud of this team for the heart they showed — not only tonight but throughout this season,” he said. “It got us this far.”

The team started practicing penalty kicks during the postseason, knowing a moment such as this might come. The Eagles had a chance to win in the fifth round, but Landstown produced back-to-back saves to prevail.

Elsewhere in Class 6, McLean advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over West Potomac. The Highlanders will face James River on Friday. In the other semifinal, Langley will meet Landstown after posting a 2-1 win over Lewis.

In Class 5, Riverside beat Clover Hill, 3-2, and Briar Woods fell to Deep Run on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw. Tuscarora lost to Jefferson Forest, 2-1, in Class 4, and Meridian advanced in Class 3 by defeating Lafayette, 4-0.

