Austin Gallant’s efforts put Battlefield in the running at state championships

As Battlefield’s Austin Gallant left the starting blocks in the boys’ 400 meters during the Virginia Class 6 state meet, he nearly face-planted. Perhaps the magnitude of the moment got to him, but Gallant quickly found his footing and won in 47.26 seconds — one of many successes for the senior Saturday. Gallant also won the discus (169 feet 5 inches), was part of his program’s 4x400 relay victory and finished third in the shot put.

“I let [stumbling out of the blocks] get to my head, so I was fortunate just to come up with the win,” Gallant said. “But honestly, it was a dream come true. Ever since I got into track, I’ve always wanted to be a state champion, but to get it in three events in one day was an amazing feeling.”

The Penn State signee overcame plenty to become a state champ. Since starting track as a freshman, he has torn his hamstring five times, he said.

“It made me realize how quickly all of your hard work can be taken from you if you don’t put in enough time with the little things,” he said. “After [dealing with the injuries], I just found a new level of dedication, and here I am.”

Battlefield (51.8 points) finished second behind Class 6 champion South Lakes (67). West Springfield (45.5) was third.

“Getting Chipotle afterwards made up for just barely coming short in the team standings,” Gallant joked. “But on a serious note, I’m extremely humbled and happy to see that all the work I’ve put in and all the obstacles I’ve had to get around led to this.”

— Tramel Raggs

Baseball

For a team to succeed deep in the postseason, it needs at least two reliable pitchers. Riverside (19-5) knows it has a duo that fits the bill, and as the Rams secured a spot in the Virginia Class 5 state tournament, those starters proved their ability by allowing one run over three complete games.

Old Dominion commit Steven Trone pitched twice for the Rams in the regional tournament, turning in complete performances each time — including the first perfect game in program history in a 10-0 defeat of Harrisonburg in six innings.

A sidearmer with a good mix of pitches, the senior also pitched through a 2-1, eight-inning win in the region final against Independence.

“Steven just pitched phenomenally,” Coach Sam Plank said. “There’s not many pitchers that can get that team out, but he had success against them.”

Trone’s complement is junior Kyle Johnson, a left-handed utility player headed to Duke, who put on a show in the semifinals with a 10-strikeout shutout of Brooke Point.

While the pair will be essential on the mound for Riverside in the state quarterfinals against Douglas Freeman on Tuesday, Johnson’s ability in center field will drive the Rams forward.

A solo home run by Johnson in the first inning of the region title game was his fourth of the season, setting both the season and career (seven) home run records for Riverside, which is in its sixth year.

“He’s going to break a lot of records,” Plank said.

— Jacob Richman

Lacrosse

After his Bullis players pour their energy into winning the Interstate Athletic Conference championship, Coach Jeff Bellistri believes they need a break. In the three years Bullis has competed in Geico Nationals after the IAC postseason, the Bulldogs have practiced off-and-on in the two weeks separating the tournaments.

The hiatus paid off in 2019, when Bullis won its first Nationals title. Returning to the tournament May 30, the Bulldogs lost to eventual champion Salisbury (Conn.), 13-10, in the semifinals at Catholic University.

“When you win the tournament, man, that was great taking that time off,” said Bellistri, whose squad finished 15-5. “And when you lose, you’re like, ‘Well, maybe we should have done it differently.’ ”

Bellistri was pleased with his team’s performance 17 days after it beat Georgetown Prep to claim the IAC crown, the Potomac private school’s main objective. Attackman Chase Band, an Ohio State commit, scored six goals to display the potential of an offense that will return most of its contributors next season.

For the past year, Bellistri had been advertising Band to college coaches; Ohio State offered the junior a scholarship in April. Last week, Bellistri spoke with a Buckeyes coach.

“I told you,” Bellistri recalled saying. “My God, he’s really getting even better.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

Briar Woods Coach Gabriel Ascunce looked for, and quickly found, a silver lining when his team lost in the district semifinals to Stone Bridge last month. Sure, the Falcons faced a difficult path to the Virginia state playoffs, but guaranteed road games meant the opportunity for more quality time together.

“I told them we could use this as a fun bonding experience,” Ascunce recalled. “We get to travel now on the school bus, play our music in there and enjoy the time together.”

The Falcons first traveled south to Stafford and beat Mountain View in the region quarterfinals. Then, in the region semis, they got their revenge on Stone Bridge, 2-0.

“We tried something different in the district semis, and it didn’t really work,” Ascunce said. “In the regional game, we stuck to the formation that has worked for us all year. We trusted our style of play more.”

In the region final, the Falcons earned a tense 3-2 win over Riverside. They jumped to a 2-1 lead, but the Rams were threatening late in the second half when lightning paused the game. For 30 minutes, the Falcons had to sit and think about whether they would be able to hold on for the final 15 minutes.

When play resumed, Briar Woods proved it had nothing to worry about: It quickly scored again to put the game out of reach.

The Falcons were one of six local boys’ programs to take home a region title last week. Osbourn, the only local boys’ team that’s still undefeated, beat Colonial Forge in the Class 6 Region B final to earn its first region title since 1988. West Potomac knocked off Lewis, 1-0, in the Class 6 Region C championship game. Langley earned a 1-0 win against McLean in the Class 6 Region D bracket. Tuscarora topped Millbrook, 2-0, in the Class 4 Region C title game, and Meridian beat Maggie Walker, 4-0, in Class 3 Region B.

— Michael Errigo

