Everything you need to know about the LIV Golf Invitational Series

After months of controversy, the LIV Golf Invitational Series begins Thursday outside London with its first tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the new competitor to the PGA Tour.
LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson will join 47 other golfers in the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club. Among the other golfers is two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who reportedly will receive more than $100 million, plus any prize money he wins, to join the new league.
U.S. Women’s Open: Australia’s Minjee Lee started her final round at Pine Needles golf club with back-to-back birdies, withstood an unusual unsteady stretch and played a mostly carefree back nine to secure her second major championship.
The Shark is on the attack again: With decades of resentment and an appetite for combat, golf legend Greg Norman is throwing his sport into chaos. This time, he’s doing it with Saudi money.
‘The Match’: The team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — combined age: 82 — staged a comeback to defeat their 26-year-old opponents, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in the sixth installment of “The Match.”