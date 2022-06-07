Golf

Everything you need to know about the LIV Golf Invitational Series

By
June 7, 2022 at 2:03 p.m. EDT
The first LIV Golf tournament begins Thursday at Centurion Club outside London. (Paul Childs/Action Images Via Reuters)

After months of controversy, the LIV Golf Invitational Series begins Thursday outside London with its first tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the new competitor to the PGA Tour.

