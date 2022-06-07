Joan Adon gets taken deep and can’t go deep as the Nats fall in Miami

Placeholder while article actions load

MIAMI — All Joan Adon could do was watch helplessly as Nick Fortes’s three-run homer sailed into the Miami Marlins’ bullpen. He paced, staring at the ground as Fortes rounded the bases. That fourth-inning delivery was his last in the Washington Nationals’ 12-2 loss Tuesday night at LoanDepot Park that snapped a three-game winning streak.

Adon had thrown just 58 pitches, but Manager Dave Martinez ensured he wouldn’t toss another. His struggles marked another short outing on this 10-game road trip — only Adon, Josiah Gray and Patrick Corbin have gone at least five innings in the first eight games.

Washington’s rotation will get some help Thursday — Martinez announced before the game that Stephen Strasburg is slated to make his season debut in the series finale. Strasburg is coming off July surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and appeared strong in his last two minor league rehab appearances.

But Tuesday was about Adon, who has struggled as the last-place Nationals (21-36) try to develop the 23-year-old right-hander. Over three-plus innings against the Marlins, he allowed eight runs on seven hits, including two home runs. His ERA jumped to 6.95, the highest among major league pitchers who have tossed at least 50 innings.

Advertisement

Adon has struggled with walks; he entered with 33, the most in the majors. He issued just two Tuesday, but both batters came around to score.

In the second inning, Adon walked Miguel Rojas to load the bases with two outs for Cortes, the No. 9 hitter. Cortes singled on the first pitch he saw to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Adon then fell behind Jazz Chisholm Jr., who mashed a 3-0 fastball — which was outside of the strike zone — for a grand slam that gave the Marlins (23-30) a five-run edge.

Adon issued a leadoff walk to Jon Berti in the fourth, then allowed a single to Rojas before Fortes launched the three-run shot that finished his night. In his 12 starts, Adon has completed five innings just four times and has made it through six twice.

Martinez had to go to his bullpen early, and he admitted that group was taxed following the Nationals’ previous series at Cincinnati. Following Monday’s day off, Andres Machado, Jordan Weems and Evan Lee ate innings for Washington.

Advertisement

When Machado entered, the home runs didn’t stop. He allowed two, both two-run shots — to Jorge Soler in the fourth and to Chisholm in the fifth.

As Chisholm’s second home run landed in the Nationals’ bullpen, Machado slammed his glove against his leg. After recording the last out of the inning, he walked off the mound with his head down.

It was that kind of night for Washington.

How did the Nationals score? Luis García homered in the sixth, a 442-foot missile into the right-center field seats. Beyond that, Washington didn’t generate much against Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, who went six innings. For the game, Washington had eight hits, including two by García. Lane Thomas added a pair, including a double in the eighth, and Nelson Cruz drove him in with another two-bagger.

What about Tuesday’s roster moves? The Nationals reinstated utility man Ehire Adrianza from the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Lucius Fox to Class AAA Rochester. Adrianza suffered a left quad strain at the end of spring training and recently completed a rehab stint with the Red Wings.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s like Opening Day right now,” he said. “... I’m ready to go.”

Adrianza plays the outfield and every infield position except for first base. He pinch-hit for Yadiel Hernandez in the seventh inning and lined out to center before striking out to end the eight. He replaced Hernandez in left field before moving to third base an inning later.

Where is Austin Voth headed? The Baltimore Orioles. The 29-year-old righty was designated for assignment last week after compiling a 10.13 ERA in 18⅔ innings, and Baltimore claimed him off waivers Tuesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article