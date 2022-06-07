What questions do you have about the NBA Finals? Ask The Post.

Placeholder while article actions load

The Boston Celtics took an upset in Game 1 with an overwhelming fourth quarter. The Golden State Warriors restored equilibrium in Game 2 with an overwhelming third quarter. So as the NBA Finals head east, the series is knotted at a game apiece — with plenty of intrigue in store.

With the finals dominating the sports-world discourse right now, we thought it would be appropriate to invite Ben Golliver, our national NBA writer, to help me with the Q&A. Ben was with the Celtics in their second-round series against Milwaukee, was with the Warriors for the Western Conference finals, and is bouncing between coasts now as the finals get into full gear.

Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday for answers, but feel free to submit your questions early below. Thanks for stopping by!

