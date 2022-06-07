Tiger Woods to skip U.S. Open: ‘My body needs more time to get stronger’

Read more golf news

LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson will join 47 other golfers in the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club. Among the other golfers is two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who reportedly will receive more than $100 million, plus any prize money he wins, to join the new league.

U.S. Women’s Open: Australia’s Minjee Lee started her final round at Pine Needles golf club with back-to-back birdies, withstood an unusual unsteady stretch and played a mostly carefree back nine to secure her second major championship.

The Shark is on the attack again: With decades of resentment and an appetite for combat, golf legend Greg Norman is throwing his sport into chaos. This time, he’s doing it with Saudi money.

‘The Match’: The team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — combined age: 82 — staged a comeback to defeat their 26-year-old opponents, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in the sixth installment of “The Match.”