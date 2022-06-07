Tiger Woods to skip U.S. Open: ‘My body needs more time to get stronger’

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he will not play in next week’s U.S. Open because “my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”
Woods’s first tournament after the crash was at this year’s Masters, where he finished 47th.
In November, Woods announced that his days as a full-time PGA Tour pro were over because of his injuries. He suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg during the car crash in Southern California, which means both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries and said amputation of the leg was “on the table.”
“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year, and you play around that,” Woods said, citing the golf legend who recovered from serious injuries suffered in a 1949 car crash to win six more major titles while playing a limited schedule. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”
The U.S. Open starts June 16 at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Woods has won the tournament three times but missed the cut at his last U.S. Open in 2020.
Read more golf news
LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson will join 47 other golfers in the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club. Among the other golfers is two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who reportedly will receive more than $100 million, plus any prize money he wins, to join the new league.
U.S. Women’s Open: Australia’s Minjee Lee started her final round at Pine Needles golf club with back-to-back birdies, withstood an unusual unsteady stretch and played a mostly carefree back nine to secure her second major championship.
The Shark is on the attack again: With decades of resentment and an appetite for combat, golf legend Greg Norman is throwing his sport into chaos. This time, he’s doing it with Saudi money.
‘The Match’: The team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — combined age: 82 — staged a comeback to defeat their 26-year-old opponents, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in the sixth installment of “The Match.”