Raucous 10th inning doesn’t go the Nats’ way in a 2-1 loss to the Marlins

MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. sprinted around third base and toward home as the throw from Juan Soto came in from right field, then used every last inch as he dived and reached toward the plate Wednesday night. The umpire ruled he missed the plate, so Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz tagged him out.

But upon review, the call was overturned because Ruiz hadn’t given Chisholm a lane to the plate, tying the score. Jesús Aguilar singled three pitches later, giving the Miami Marlins a wild 2-1 victory in 10 innings when his grounder up the middle bounced off second base and caromed into center field, allowing Willians Astudillo to score after he had moved up to second the play before.

In a game controlled by the pitchers — Josiah Gray and the bullpen for the Nationals (21-37) and Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins (24-30) — Ruiz had broken a scoreless tie in the top of the 10th with a single that drove in Luis García. But the Marlins answered in the bottom half to take the first two games of the series.

Gray and Alcantara had similar outings. Both allowed six hits. Both struck out six. Both allowed no runs. The only difference was Alcantara was much more efficient.

Alcantara turned in nine scoreless innings, tossing 84 of 105 pitches for strikes. Gray needed 101 pitches to get through five; that left the game in the hands of the bullpen, which held down the fort until Tanner Rainey blew the save and took the loss in the 10th.

Gray worked through high-leverage situations most of the night. When he was in a bind in the first three innings, he turned to his breaking pitches.

He allowed two hits in the first inning, and a catcher’s interference call on Ruiz loaded the bases with one out. But Gray struck out Avisaíl García and Jon Berti with sliders outside of the zone.

To end the second, he struck out Chisholm with a curveball, then got Berti for a second time in the third with a slider after the inning’s first two batters singled. But Gray needed 69 pitches to get through three — the Marlins fouled off 17 pitches in that stretch.

Alcantara, meanwhile, tossed just 33 pitches in the first three innings, and a whopping 30 of them went for strikes.

Gray’s slider was just as effective as it was in his previous start in Miami, when he got six of his seven strikeouts with the pitch. Four of his six strikeouts Wednesday came on the slider, and the Marlins whiffed at nine of the 17 that he threw.

Alcantara, who lowered his ERA to 1.61, had faced the Nationals two other times this season, allowing two runs over 14 innings.

The Nationals managed six hits off Alcantara but had nothing to show for it. Soto doubled on a ball that Jorge Soler misplayed in left field in the sixth, but the rest of Washington’s hits were singles. Two of them came from Ehire Adrianza, who made his first start of the season at third base in place of Maikel Franco.

Alcantara faced the top of the Nationals’ lineup for a fourth time in the eighth and ninth innings — and retired the top six batters in order.

Manager Dave Martinez turned to Finnegan in the ninth after Steve Cishek and Carl Edwards Jr. combined for three scoreless innings. Finnegan allowed a single and a walk to begin the inning but struck out Chisholm with runners on second and third to send the game to extras.

What’s next for Joan Adon? He was demoted to Class AAA Rochester. The Nationals optioned the right-hander and recalled left-handed reliever Sam Clay. Adon, 23, made the Opening Day roster as an inexperienced starter but one the Nationals believe has plenty of upside.

But Adon struggled, and his ERA soared to 6.95 after 12 starts. He allowed eight runs and seven hits in three-plus innings Tuesday. Martinez said the Nationals wanted Adon to work on his game without the pressure of being in the major leagues.

“This kid’s got a bright future with our organization,” Martinez said. “We love him. He works hard, so I can’t wait till he gets back up here and has a second go-round.”

What was the result of Victor Arano’s MRI exam? The test revealed what Martinez called a “bad bone bruise.” The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a knee injury suffered when he fell while reaching for a groundball in Sunday’s win at the Cincinnati Reds.

