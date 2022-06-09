How a sleeping 2-year-old and his dad won the Buffalo Marathon

Placeholder while article actions load

Not many 2-year-olds can claim to have won a marathon, but Sutton McAneney did it — in his sleep. His father, Lucas McAneney, 35, from Waterdown, Ontario, ran the length of the Buffalo Marathon in May while pushing his toddler in a stroller, in an attempt to break a world record. Yes, there’s a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon pushing a pram. McAneney and his toddler were about 2 minutes shy — but they still won the race, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 33 minutes, 32 seconds, according to marathon officials.

McAneney said it was more about sharing the experience with his son.

“That’s something that we can remember for the rest of our lives and is definitely the proudest running moment in my career,” McAneney told The Washington Post on Thursday.

McAneney, a longtime runner, said he competed in 20 marathons before Sutton was born in 2019, then took some time to soak up fatherhood. But at the start of the pandemic in 2020, he said, he started thinking about getting back into it, perhaps buying a stroller so he could take his son with him.

He hoped it would help with son with napping and give his wife some time to rest.

McAneney said his wife got him a running stroller for an early Father’s Day present “and I found myself running with him every day.”

“For two years, he was my main training partner,” he added. “I’d say he was on 90 percent of the rides with me.”

Lucas McAneney is the 2022 Winner of the Buffalo Marathon! Lucas pushed a stroller with his two year old son Sutton for a final time of 2:33:32. Lucas nearly broke the world record of 2:31.21 set in 2016 by Calum Neff in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.https://t.co/ChOFKiaJSb pic.twitter.com/QIGpLzlKNH — Buffalo Marathon (@BuffaloMarathon) June 6, 2022

Earlier this year, McAneney contacted the Buffalo Marathon race director to ask whether he and Sutton could enter and attempt the break the world record for the fastest stroller to roll through a marathon — a record held by Calum Neff, who ran the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon with his 4-year-old daughter in tow in 2016.

“While it was an exception to our no-stroller rule, we were thrilled to help him in his attempt and were excited to see him turn the corner for the finish line in first place just 16 seconds in front of second place,” the marathon’s executive director Greg Weber said in a statement.

More than 400 miles away in Cincinnati, a 6-year-old boy was allowed to compete in the Flying Pig Marathon with his family on May 1 — a move that drew public outcry with number of people, including athletes, expressing concern that a marathon is too physically demanding for a child. But that boy was running on foot, not riding in luxury.

Photos from the Buffalo Marathon show Sutton in plaid pants and a safety helmet, relaxing — and at some point, snoozing — while his dad pounded 26.2 miles of pavement around Buffalo. McAneney said that Sutton spent the majority of the race chatting and pointing out police cars, firetrucks and construction vehicles.

“If he saw an excavator, he would yell and say, ‘Hey, there’s an excavator!’ And then I would respond, saying, ‘Oh, yeah. Really cool, bud. I see it, too,’” McAneney recalled in the interview. “If I don’t respond, he gets frustrated. So I just respond to whatever it is he sees or I’ll point out things that he may not have seen," such as the buffalo statues.

With about 15 minutes left in the race, McAneney said his legs started to tire and he knew he wouldn’t be able to beat the record he had set out to break. “My legs were just kind of finished at that point, so I just wanted to try to hold off the next runner and make sure we could still win,” he said.

Then Sutton fell asleep.

“So we crossed the tape with him sleeping,” McAneney said, laughing. But he said Sutton woke up immediately after the pair had won and got caught up in “all the cheers and photos and excitement.”

“He was also super excited about us having matching medals,” he said.

