Stephen Strasburg allows seven runs in Nationals return. But he’s back.

MIAMI — Stephen Strasburg stared down at the pitcher’s mound at LoanDepot Park after throwing his final warmup pitch. He took a deep breath, made a quick glance at the Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., and toed the rubber. He was ready. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Strasburg, the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series MVP in the third year of a seven-year, $245 million contract, was back on the mound in a meaningful game for the first time in just over 12 months. The results weren’t particularly impressive — his velocity topped out at 92 mph, and the Marlins regularly made hard contact in a 7-4 win Thursday night that completed a three-game sweep — but those were minor details. The big right-hander was back.

So it didn’t matter that Chisholm’s bunt single on the first pitch of the game led to three runs off Strasburg in the first inning. Or that he allowed a two-run homer to Jesús Sánchez, ending his night after allowing five straight hits, in a four-run fifth.

“It’s good to just go out there and compete and go as long as you can and as hard as you can,” Strasburg said. “Today wasn’t very long, but you got to start somewhere, so [I’ll] try and be more efficient next time.”

Strasburg, 33, pitched in a major league ballpark for the first time in 373 days. And after 83 pitches, he handed the ball to his manager and walked off healthy. For the Nationals (21-38), that represented a major victory.

A lot has changed since Strasburg last pitched in the majors June 1, 2021. At that point, Washington was a veteran group looking to compete despite a slow start. Since then, the Nationals purged their roster of a number of key players at the trade deadline, most notably dealing Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team Strasburg returned to was largely younger and mostly unproven — and it trailed the New York Mets by 16½ games in the National League East when play began. The only starters in Thursday’s lineup who were the same from his previous outing were Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

Staying healthy after the Nationals signed him to the big contract following the World Series win has been a challenge for Strasburg, who has been dogged by injuries throughout his career (including Tommy John surgery in 2010). He entered Thursday having thrown just 26⅔ innings since winning World Series MVP honors. He pitched five innings and then needed carpal tunnel surgery in 2020. Then surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome ended his 2021 season after 21⅔ innings.

But since 2012, the Nationals have made the playoffs in four of the five seasons when Strasburg made at least 28 starts. He won’t reach that figure this season, but his presence could be crucial to the pitching staff. If he stays healthy and performs at a high level, Washington would have one less arm to worry about in its rotation. If he can’t, the Nationals might have to invest resources in adding additional arms via free agency.

So Washington preached patience throughout his recovery as Strasburg inched toward his return. But on Thursday, Manager Dave Martinez made it clear that Strasburg had no limitations. And in the first inning, the Marlins immediately made Strasburg work.

Chisholm reached on a bunt and stole second base before Strasburg could record an out. He retired the next two batters but walked Avisaíl García, then Sánchez doubled to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Jon Berti singled in two more runs the following at-bat, putting Strasburg in a three-run hole.

He settled in by striking out the side in the second — two on a change-up and another with a fastball. After hitting Garrett Cooper with a change-up to begin the third, he worked quickly through the fourth.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” catcher Riley Adams said. “That change-up was really working well to keep those guys off balance.”

Soto drove in a pair of runs in the fifth to bring the Nationals within one, but the bottom of the inning got away from the 6-foot-5 right-hander.

Strasburg allowed five straight hits after recording the first out, including Chisholm’s second bunt single. Cooper doubled in Chisholm. After a wild pitch, Jesús Aguilar singled to score Cooper. García doubled into the left-center field gap, but Aguilar was thrown out at home before Sánchez’s 417-foot blast to right. Strasburg finished the night allowing eight hits — all in the first and fifth innings — and striking out five.

Strasburg said he felt he could’ve thrown his change-up more often and had better command of his fastball, but overall he said he felt good.

“I’m excited to learn from it and get back out there for the next one,” he added.

The Nationals pushed across two runs in the seventh when Lane Thomas doubled down the right field line, continuing a hot June that has seen him hit .375. But the Nationals couldn’t close the gap any further. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was a late scratch with back tightness.

The loss capped a sweep for the Marlins, who have won eight of nine meetings. But this setback came with a silver lining: As of now, Strasburg is lined up for his next start in five days, wearing a Nationals uniform.

“I really believe that having him on the mound was good for the Washington Nationals, good for the fans,” Martinez said. “The results will be there.”

