How an Olympic sprinter turned an HBCU into a track powerhouse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of the stadium has emptied by the time Duane Ross collapses in a black chair in the team lounge, tilts his head back and briefly shuts his eyes. It’s a steamy Saturday afternoon in late April, and Ross, the 49-year-old track coach at North Carolina A&T, is running on fumes and chocolate-chip cookies. Ross spent the day patrolling the oval from his perch in the infield, offering feedback and encouragement as his athletes won races and set milestones. This — eyes closed as sprinters trudge to the parking lot — is a well-deserved rest.

And a short-lived one. Before long, Ross’s eyes open, and he’s up, moving into his office, a windowless space that offers a great view of his athletes’ dominance, if only because the school can’t fit his team’s bounty in its main trophy display.

A forest of wooden tablets spans tabletops and spills onto the floor. Fifty-two all-American certificates blanket the wall. Coach of the year trophies occupy two bookshelves, standing tall amid conference championship caps and commemorative batons.

But the collection is missing something. Over the past decade, Ross has transformed A&T into one of the premier track and field programs in the country, defying skeptics who said his dreams of turning a historically Black university into a modern athletic powerhouse were too lofty. Now, Ross’s team is one of the best in the country, on the verge of fulfilling his ultimate goal: a national championship.

After coming tantalizingly close over the past year, his men’s team is expected to compete for the national title at this week’s NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Ore. A win would make A&T the first HBCU to win a national title in any sport other than bowling since 1974, when the Howard men’s soccer team prevailed. And it would affirm Ross’s belief that small schools — that Black schools — can compete with big, predominantly White ones.

Their pursuit comes as HBCU athletic programs, in the wake of a national reckoning over racism and racial inequality, have attracted top recruits and risen to challenge the status quo. But it also comes against an undeniable backdrop: Ross is in demand, with wealthy power conference schools hoping to lure him away, and the structures that reinforce that status quo remain an ever-present threat, no matter how much his Aggies outpace expectations.

“Every year the program has gotten better and better, and that’s why I’m confident when I say we’re going to win a national championship,” Ross says. “I’ve been saying it for years. It’s going to come. We’re going to do it.”

Building a powerhouse

That April morning, Ross’s track machine is humming before he enters the stadium around 10 a.m. His sprinters have been on the track since 9, and Ross arrives ready to prescribe their finisher: 500-meter sprints for the 400-meter runners.

Ross’s son, Randolph Ross Jr., and teammate Delecia McDuffie begin charging through lane No. 1 as athletes from other schools stretch and laugh near the track. Ross Jr.’s and McDuffie’s calves tighten as they round the curve, their pace so blistering that it evokes the occasional “Oh s---!” from onlookers.

This generation of Aggies is not the first from an HBCU to excel on the track while lacking budgets, facilities and state funding comparable with their rival “Predominantly White Institutions.” Tuskegee high jumper Alice Coachman became the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 1948. Tennessee State ruled women’s track and field under Coach Ed Temple, who produced dozens of Olympians, including Wilma Rudolph and the entire 1960 U.S. 4x100-meter relay team. Morehouse alum Edwin Moses held dominion over the 400-meter hurdles, winning 122 consecutive races between 1977 and 1987. Even as integration redirected talent away from HBCUs, some schools continued to thrive, although that prosperity gave way to sporadic success in the 2000s.

At North Carolina A&T, Roy “Spaceman” Thompson led the Aggies’ track team to five conference titles from the 1980s through the early 2000s. But his teams never finished better than 46th at nationals.

A 2004 Olympic hurdler, Ross arrived in 2012, selling the university’s new athletic director on his goal to transform the school into a national champion. But success came slowly. In his first season, the men’s and women’s teams finished worse than they had the previous year. They grew more competitive over the next three seasons, but their inability to close the gap against other HBCUs grated Ross. He admits he might have left Greensboro had one of his more recent power conference suitors approached during those choppy first seasons.

The breakthrough came in 2017, fueled by a new wave of talent that included one of Ross’s first standout recruits, transfer Christopher Belcher, who chose A&T over LSU. A&T swept the men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles for the first time, Belcher was an all-American, and the men tied for 14th at the NCAA outdoor championships.

The Aggies men won every MEAC indoor and outdoor title from 2017 to 2021. The women boast a similar record, save for a half-point finish behind Florida A&M at the 2018 outdoor meet.

“The dynamic changed,” Ross says. In his earlier years, “We weren’t expected to compete. Whenever we did something, it was kind of like a pat on the back. Seeing my team out here, these Black men and women, it became more about empowering them and teaching them to believe that they’re just as good as anyone else. ... I wouldn’t call it a revolution, but it became a quest to be the absolute best.”

The quest begins as soon as athletes step on campus. Shortly after A&T sprinters arrive, they must learn how to run: the phases of a race, how various body parts should move during each phase, how long the body can maintain top speed and how you should employ that acceleration given their physical traits and the specific race.

“Every sprint and hurdle athlete here has a PhD in track,” assistant coach Ron Garner says. “They’re expected to learn their craft. You don’t take a day here to hang out — everything is purposeful.”

Ask Ross’s runners about their growth, and they flail their elbows and stomp their feet, demonstrating tendencies Ross helped erase. One former sprinter, Taliyah Townsend, would slog out of the blocks, so Ross retooled her start, helping her develop a more fluid launch and teaching her to time her acceleration better.

“My feet took a while to turn over compared to a true sprinter, who goes zero to 100 as soon as they get out of the blocks,” Townsend says. “My whole thing was reacting to the gun and really driving that first 20 meters before I got tall and started to run. When I got that down pat, I feel like I was 10 times better and I had more energy to give toward the end of my race.”

If 2017 was the Aggies’ evolution on the track, the following years represented a turning point on the recruiting trail.

The 2018 class featured all-American sprinter Kamaya Debose-Epps, who picked A&T over Alabama and Florida State, and Cambrea Sturgis, an unheralded recruit more interested in school than sprints. Ross Jr., who would become a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, signed the following year. The 2020 class was headlined by a handful of sprinters who ranked among the nation’s best in several events, including Javonte Harding, this year’s 200-meter indoor national champion.

Their development was on full display during the April meet, where A&T sprinters looked more explosive and more polished than their peers. While many hurdlers stumble, Aggies women move like aircraft in formation, snapping over each obstacle before flying to the next.

“You can’t [overstate] what Duane Ross has been able to do with the team,” says Cory Mull, national editor at MileSplit, which covers high school track and field. “He largely takes athletes who have proven themselves within their states, and he makes them that much better at the college level — and in some cases exceptional.”

An early start

Ross grew up in Dallas, N.C., a small town outside of Charlotte. His father died when he was 7, leading to a temporary stint in the foster-care system. His mother regained custody of him and his younger sister, Latasha, but remarried into an abusive relationship.

At 8, Ross grudgingly left the house before 6 a.m. to start his day, trailing his stepfather to banks around Dallas. He assisted his stepfather’s janitorial service by vacuuming floors and emptying trash cans before and after school until his mother divorced during his junior year at North Gaston High, enabling Ross to pursue his athletic dreams.

“I hated it,” Ross says of his childhood hours spent cleaning. “I was a child, but the one good thing it did teach me is the value of hard work and earning my place in the world.”

Ross wanted to be a football star, but he joined the track team at the suggestion of its coach, who said it would help him stay in shape during the offseason. A powerful running back, Ross was routed to the shot put. But after seeing sprinters attract the most attention from girls at meets, he asked for a change.

At that point a hurdler, Ross chose Clemson to stay within a few hours of his sister. There, he evolved into a seven-time all-American, the 1995 NCAA 110-meter hurdles champion and a team leader.

"We all just love this place so much" — Duane Ross on #Clemson HOF induction. READ: http://t.co/GCzMxyzmJm pic.twitter.com/nabamAiyqa — Clemson Track & Field 🐾 (@ClemsonTrackXC) September 29, 2014

Ross was the U.S. indoor 60-meter hurdles champion in 1998 and a 110-meter hurdles bronze medalist at the 1999 outdoor world championships. He took a hiatus in 2001 to build a financial planning business. When he returned to the track, he found even greater success, becoming the No. 5 hurdler in the world in 2003 and narrowly missing the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Ross retired after the 2005 outdoor season, but the itch for track and field remained. He coached a Raleigh, N.C.-area youth club, and when the head coaching position at Division III Methodist University opened up in 2008, he got the job.

His coaching career started just as his legacy was swept up in doping drama. Ross’s former coach, Trevor Graham, was accused of lying to federal agents about distributing steroids in connection with the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO), infamous for providing performance-enhancers to baseball star Barry Bonds. An investigation unearthed receipts that showed Ross and other athletes transferred hundreds of dollars to Graham’s drug supplier. Ross testified to a federal grand jury in 2008 that he purchased legal substances including creatine and vitamin B12. But two years later, his results after Nov. 2, 2001, were disqualified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Ross broached the subject during job interviews at Methodist and later at A&T, where the athletic director, Earl Hilton, told the Greensboro News & Record that after researching the allegations, “I didn’t have any questions about [Ross’s] integrity.”

Ross transformed the Methodist women’s program into a three-time conference champion and one of the best in Division III. At A&T, he created a team atmosphere that helped him attract top athletes. Recruits came for the man they would come to call a second father, who regularly calls their parents just to talk about life and who shies away from games of spades, lest losses diminish his authority on the track.

That work finally paid dividends last year. The men finished fifth at the NCAA indoors. Then Ross Jr. helped secure A&T’s third-place finish at the outdoor meet, matching Morgan State in 1951 for the highest finish for an HBCU men’s squad.

At the same meet, Sturgis bested Sha’Carri Richardson’s 100-meter collegiate record with a blazing, wind-aided 10.74 seconds. Her 200-meter victory helped the Aggies finish in a tie for fourth, making A&T just the second HBCU women’s program to finish in the top five at the NCAA outdoor meet, following Texas Southern in 1986 and 1989.

“From 2016 to now, without those steppingstones and building blocks, none of this would have happened,” says Kayla White, the 2019 NCAA women’s indoor athlete of the year, considering how it would feel to see her alma mater win the outdoor title this week. “It’d be an emotional moment for me because I’m so tied to the program. Whenever the girls run fast, the guys run fast, I’m the loudest one screaming. I was dang near in tears watching [Sturgis] at nationals last year.”

The next step

Ross remembers the people who said A&T could never become what it has. He still hears the qualifiers that accompany compliments about his team’s success. And his athletes overhear unfounded accusations of cheating.

For those stresses, A&T’s strides have helped programs beyond Greensboro, where mid-major track coaches speak of shattered ceilings and newfound objectives. At HBCUs, former foes take pride in A&T’s achievements. And some HBCU coaches describe a more tangible side effect, suggesting the Aggies’ success has led to more generous administrations, more receptive recruits and more access to top track meets.

“It’s helping us out because we’re able to tell these student-athletes that you can come to an HBCU and you can reap this success just as you would in the SEC or ACC,” Norfolk State Coach Kenneth Giles says. “Speaking to other coaches at the HBCU level, they’re getting more funding, so it’s really helped all over.”

After the Aggies men finished second in this year’s NCAA indoor meet, the outdoor title is expected to come down to Florida, Texas and North Carolina A&T. That seemed impossible 10 years ago — before Ross arrived in Greensboro to preach the gospel of HBCU excellence.

But Ross’s best chance to fulfill his word also will be his last. Weeks after the April meet, he was named the next coach at Tennessee. After declining high-profile opportunities over the previous five seasons, Ross says, his decision was less about money and resources and more about the right fit and the right time for his next challenge.

But the money’s good, too: His $450,000 salary at Tennessee will exceed the $325,000 he earned as the highest-paid employee in A&T’s athletic department and is nearly twice that of his predecessor in Knoxville.

“It was time for me to move on to new challenges and new things,” Ross says. “A lot of people think it was about money. It was really just a situation where I felt it was time to move on after 10 years of rolling up my sleeves.

“My immediate feeling when I made that decision was that I’m letting a lot of our alumni down because I promised them a national championship during my time here. I do my best to not let the team get caught up in the emotion of all this. We know it’s our last one together, but the mission remains the same.”

Others will continue the pursuit.

As Ross pulled up to A&T’s stadium that April morning, he stopped to greet alumni laying out silver trays and hot dog buns under white canopies at the far end of the parking lot. The group, composed of former track and field stars, was preparing for the future as much as they were a cookout.

They gathered for the first time since the pandemic began to formally announce a fund in honor of Thompson, the former coach, meant to provide supplemental financial support to the program. A&T has come close to matching LSU and Georgia on the track, and the budding booster club hopes to close the financial gap off the track so A&T’s success will last.

“It’s cool to see how the program has elevated,” says Damon Vaughan, an A&T long jumper in the 1990s. “It’s beautiful, but we want to build a community that spans different eras.”

Neither Ross nor the alumni knew his era would end so soon after he stopped to greet them that morning. Ross’s focus was on the meet and preparing for nationals. After addressing each person under the canopy, he smiled, waved and headed for the track.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.

