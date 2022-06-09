Poised Celtics start fast, hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Placeholder while article actions load

BOSTON — Al Horford took a one-step drop, cocked the basketball behind his right ear and fired a cross-court laser that hit Jaylen Brown in stride, with nothing but daylight between the all-star guard and the rim. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On a night that saw the Golden State Warriors mount a furious rally in an attempt to steal a game they had no business winning, Brown’s uncontested dunk was one indication, among many, that the Boston Celtics had the requisite focus and opportunism to reclaim control of the NBA Finals.

TD Garden had waited 12 years since it last hosted the Finals, and the crowd’s pent-up energy was evident from before tip-off. Celtics legends Bill Walton, Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker cheered on their former team and egged on the crowd, which donned green T-shirts that read “It’s all about 18” — the franchise’s drive for a record 18th championship — and spent good chunks of the evening chanting profanities at Warriors forward Draymond Green. Though Golden State made things interesting with another signature third-quarter push, Brown and Jayson Tatum powered Boston to a 116-100 Game 3 victory on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead.

Advertisement

The Celtics and Warriors have spent much of this series playing past each other rather than meeting head-on. After exchanging double-digit wins in the first two games, Boston quickly built an 18-point lead in the second quarter. Brown was the driving force early. He buried his first jumper, slipped to the rim multiple times and scored 17 of his team-high 27 points in a magnificent first quarter.

“We loved the start,” Celtics Coach Ime Udoka said. “From a strictly physical standpoint, we matched their intensity better than last game. [Our focus] was really to keep our composure and not get sped up. Our spacing was much better tonight. Guys were being patient. The second-chance points and offensive rebounding was huge for us.”

The Garden’s bad blood toward Green, who had seemed to psych out the Celtics in Game 2, took a back seat early to Boston’s crisp play. The Celtics rekindled their offensive rhythm, using their aggressive drive-and-kick style to keep the Warriors’ defense guessing. To make matters worse for Golden State, Stephen Curry had his typical rotation disrupted by early foul trouble.

Advertisement

The Celtics coasted into halftime with a 12-point lead, but they faced a big test shortly after intermission. Golden State had outscored Boston in the third quarter by 14 points in Game 1 and by 21 points in Game 2, and it came out firing with nothing to lose in Game 3.

In a stretch of sheer improbability that elicited gasps and groans from the Garden crowd, the Warriors ran off a 12-0 run late in the third quarter, including a stretch in which they scored seven points in just 13 seconds.

With just over five minutes remaining in the period, Curry drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key. As Curry descended, Horford slid into his landing zone while attempting to contest the shot, an action that drew a flagrant foul upon the official’s review. Curry made the free throw, the Warriors retained possession, and reserve forward Otto Porter Jr. hit another three-pointer.

Advertisement

But Boston steadied itself at the start of the fourth quarter, turning over the keys to the offense to Tatum, who scored eight of his 26 points in the final period, and Marcus Smart, who added 24 points and hit a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Warriors shot just 5 for 15 in the fourth quarter and finished the night with 17 turnovers, wilting down the stretch against an energized Celtics defense.

“Just ride it out,” Horford said. “Jayson and Smart did a great job of staying composed down the stretch.”

Aside from another strong night from Curry, who scored a game-high 31 points, little went right for the Warriors, who were outrebounded 47-32 and outplayed inside by the Celtics. Green finished with two points and four rebounds, and he fouled out in 35 minutes.

Golden State did welcome a breakthrough performance from Klay Thompson, who struggled in the first two games of the series. Despite missing his first three shots, Thompson finished with 25 points and made five three-pointers, one day after telling reporters he had searched his own YouTube highlights in an effort to snap his slump. Together, Curry and Thompson converted 11 of their 24 three-point attempts to make Boston sweat.

Advertisement

“Another bounce back for us,” said Udoka, whose team improved to 7-0 after a loss during this postseason. “My message to the guys was that we’ve done this after losses. Let’s respond now after a win.”

Through three games, Boston has yet to find itself in a possession game late against Golden State, and it almost certainly will need to outexecute the more experienced Warriors in the clutch to secure the franchise’s first title since 2009.

But the Celtics had plenty of poise in Game 3, smothering the Warriors’ supporting cast and outlasting their hot-shooting stars. Fittingly, it was Brown (team-high 27 points) who delivered the knockout blow, swatting a Thompson shot out of bounds in the game’s closing minutes.

As the final buzzer sounded, Celtics executive Mike Zarren walked off the parquet court with two fingers above his head, shouting to the crowd: “Two more!”

GiftOutline Gift Article