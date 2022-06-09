Before Rich Strike was a star at Churchill Downs, he was a failure at Ellis Park

Placeholder while article actions load

Asked if she remembers the debutant Rich Strike from a 10-horse field in a Race 9 on a cloudy day in August at an off-off-Broadway track, the trainer who won that race while watching from the stands had a chunk of laughter in her voice when she replied: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “No.” Asked if she remembers Rich Strike from that same race, the trainer who finished second while watching by video from three hours away spoke matter-of-factly when she replied:

“No, I don’t either.”

Yet somehow that barren little day wound up helping decorate the lore of Rich Strike, the long-long-longshot who would win the Kentucky Derby on May 7, sit out the Preakness on May 21, and now prep for a resumption at the Belmont Stakes this coming Saturday. That old day from August would enable people to gaze at an obscure old race chart and say in wonder: See that horse buried in 10th down there? That guy won the Kentucky Derby nine months later.

It would remind about how sports reserves its treasured right to the far-fetched, and it would remind about a constant figure in American life: the horsewomen and horsemen who toil with little recognition at a craft that can seem built into in their bloodstreams.

“There’s so many great horsemen out there that aren’t those mega-super teams,” said Sarah Hamilton, whose Call Me Gusto won that Race 9 last Aug. 15. That makes Rich Strike’s astonishing Derby win “really good for the little guy,” she said. “And it’s good for everybody. It gives everybody hope. And it’s fun.”

Race 9, as lore has it by now, happened on turf. It’s not nutty for an eventual winner on Derby dirt to start out on turf; it happened this century with Country House (2019), Big Brown (2008) and Barbaro (2006). It’s also not too nutty for a Derby winner to debut on some off-the-beaten track not named Belmont or Del Mar or Santa Anita or Keeneland or Saratoga or Churchill. Barbaro began at Delaware Park, the eternal Smarty Jones (2004) at Philadelphia Park.

Yet a colt who begins on turf at Ellis Park and then wins once on dirt in September and then doesn’t win anything more and then wins the Kentucky Derby probably would rank among the lusciously nutty.

Ellis Park sits in Henderson, Ky., in western yonder from the cathedrals of Churchill Downs (Louisville) and Keeneland (Lexington). It sits just south of Evansville, Ind. It sits north of the Ohio River that divides Kentucky and Indiana. Ellis Park is 100 years old. It has gotten note in some eras for soybeans growing in its infield. It weathered a major flood (1937), a major tornado (2005) and some major peril in balance sheets. It lives on as some old tracks do.

“Oh, I love Ellis,” said Hamilton, who trains out of Keeneland. “A really great place for 2-year-olds. A nice, quiet backside. A lot of good people there. Kind of a good little hometown kind of place … I think it’s a cool spot.”

So to Ellis last August went a greenhorn trainer, Hamilton, then 28. She entered Call Me Gusto, one of her two trainees, in a maiden special weight race, the utmost tier of races for those who have not yet won anything. Wagerers made Call Me Gusto the fourth choice at 7-1, with Rich Strike third at 7-2 (a subject that would come up at the next Kentucky Derby somehow), and Grael and Bourbon On Fire as near-co-favorites. The length: a mile. The purse: $51,000.

Call Me Gusto caught Grael after half a mile and went lightly bothered to a 1½-length win. Next came Close Knit, trained by Victoria Oliver, the trainer who also can’t remember anything about Rich Strike that day. Then came Grael, Bourbon On Fire, Fierce Debate, Pour Me a Double, Western River, Formal Act, Golden Purchase in ninth place and, four more lengths behind Golden Purchase, Rich Strike.

Maybe he didn’t like the turf so much.

The dislike seemed clear when he ran on dirt Sept. 17 at Churchill Downs and won by 17¼ lengths. That’s when trainer Eric Reed, another of those longtime horsemen who do their job day upon day without fanfare, made the $30,000 claim for Rich Strike that would wind up making Rich Strike the only claimed horse to ever win the Derby.

“What I liked about this horse,” Reed would say on Derby night, “was he had fantastic works before his first race at Ellis Park, and works a 2-year-old normally doesn’t do — and they bet him down pretty hard [for that Race 9]. But they ran him on the turf. And handicapping — what I saw in the horse, I thought they probably ran him on the turf because they wanted the distance more than the turf. And he ran terrible.

“And I just saw when he was in for 30 [thousand], I said, ‘This horse, he was working very good on the dirt. He was bet in a maiden special. They didn’t think he was a cheap horse or they wouldn’t have ran him in a maiden special the first pop. And they bet him.’ So I was taking a gamble that it was the turf that got him beat.”

From then to April he ran third, fifth, third, fourth and third, mustering just enough points to squeeze into the Derby when Ethereal Road scratched. Even with Rich Strike’s sire, Keen Ice, having beaten Triple Crown winner American Pharoah at Derby distance in the 2015 Travers Stakes, “Richie” got 80-1 odds, which themselves became famous. Then he charged through the stretch from the inside and sprinkled possibility and mirth all around the industry.

“I think everyone thought it was a great story,” said longtime trainer Oliver. “I think everyone gets excited” when smaller operations get a moment, she said. “Everyone roots for that.” And she said of old Race 9, “You don’t really remember those kinds of races until you look back, ‘Oh, we were in that race.’ ”

Yet way back at Ellis Park in the wilds and depths of August, the unforgettable had happened to someone. Here was Hamilton, just 28, after teen years in New Jersey teaching riding and riding show-jumpers, college at Delaware Valley University, a summer after freshman year when she galloped horses as a fill-in for an injured rider and found the track energizing and fascinating, a move to Kentucky and work for trainer after trainer for small swatches of time trying to cull knowledge from each. She had dared out on her own.

And now Call Me Gusto, whom she had tried on dirt at Churchill Downs — he ran 12th out of 12 — and whom she thought would run well on grass at Ellis, had won forgotten old Race 9 at Ellis Park for something unforgettable: her first win. “Oh, it’s the best feeling,” she said. “Especially when you’re first going out on your own, kind of a questioning what you’re doing. It’s really fun to see that what you’re doing is actually working.”

Now she has what she kiddingly calls a “claim to fame,” even if Aug. 15 had been gratifying but tame. “Actually, I’m not going to lie,” said another of those horsewomen and horsemen who go about their jobs each day out there. “We did a little champagne toast on a tailgate, and then kind of called it a night.”

