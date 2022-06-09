Warriors star Stephen Curry will play through foot pain in Finals

Placeholder while article actions load

BOSTON — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said Thursday that he will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals after suffering a left foot injury in the closing minutes of Wednesday’s Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’m going to play,” Curry said Thursday. “That’s all I know right now. … I know I’m going to play, but we’ll see how it responds to that type of impact.”

Curry, 34, sustained the injury in a scramble for a loose ball with Boston Celtics center Al Horford. With roughly four minutes remaining in Boston’s 116-100 victory, Horford landed on top of Curry’s left leg. Curry stayed on the court and appeared to be in some pain, but told reporters during his postgame comments Wednesday that he would be “all right.” He later departed TD Garden with a slight limp.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that he “didn’t have any details” on Curry’s foot injury, though he said that he “expected” the two-time MVP to play in Game 4. Golden State didn’t go through a typical practice on Thursday, with Kerr noting that his “high-minute” players would solely be undergoing “treatment and recovery.”

Kerr lamented that the injury because the Warriors were unable to secure a defensive rebound, as Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Robert Williams kept the play alive with deflections. Boston outrebounded Golden State 47-31 in Game 3, claiming 15 offensive rebounds, and tallied 22 second-chance points.

“[Curry] was involved in the pile up,” Kerr said. “We missed like three box outs on the play. That’s sometimes what happens. You give up an offensive board that leads to an offensive advantage. In this case, it led to a scrum. The rebounding was a big issue last night for us. We’ve got to clean that up.”

Boston holds a 2-1 series lead, and Curry’s injury comes at an inopportune time of the series, as there is only one off day in between Game 3 and Game 4. Earlier in the series, the schedule included two off days between games.

Curry, who is seeking the fourth title of his career, has led the Warriors in scoring in all three Finals games against the Celtics. The eight-time all-star is averaging a team-high 26.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game during the postseason.

“We just need to help Steph in general,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “He’s been incredible this series. We’ll all do our best. I think we’ll respond. I think we’ll come correct tomorrow. We still have an opportunity to even out the series.”

The sight of Curry on the ground in pain brought back bad memories for the Warriors, as their franchise player suffered a foot sprain during a March game against the Celtics. On that play, Smart landed awkwardly on top of Curry, who was sidelined for a month due to the injury.

“It’s the same foot and all that,” Curry said. “There’s a comfort knowing I’ve been through all that before, but you’d rather not deal with something like that at this point in the season. … This was almost an identical type play. This one just wasn’t as bad as that one.”

