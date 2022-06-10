Commanders fine Jack Del Rio $100K for Jan. 6 ‘dust-up’ comments

Placeholder while article actions load

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera fined his defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 on Friday for comments in which the coach minimized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as a “dust-up” and compared it to the racial protests that followed George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement released by the team, Rivera said he met with Del Rio Friday morning about his comments two days earlier, and Del Rio apologized.

“Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy,” Rivera’s statement read. “He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on Jan. 6 who sought to topple our government.”

The fine will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, which supports families of officers hurt or killed in the line of duty.

Del Rio, who has often been vocal about his political beliefs and ideologies on social media, responded to a tweet on Monday in which he questioned “the whole story” of why the “summer of riots, looting, burning and destruction of personal property is never discussed” but the Jan. 6 attack is.

When asked about the tweet by reporters on Wednesday, following a team practice, he doubled down, saying: “Why are we not looking into those things? Because it’s kind of hard for me to say — I can realistically look at it, I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down. No problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol. Nothing burned down, and we’re not going to talk about — we’re going to make that a major deal.”

Speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday, Rivera initially declined to discuss Del Rio’s tweets but said he was “not necessarily” worried they’d affect the locker room. The team did not respond not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday or Thursday after Del Rio’s comments to reporters.

The fallout from his remarks was swift and strong, with current and former players speaking out in dismay. A current NFL player, who previously played for Del Rio and wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue, told The Post the comments irked but didn’t surprise him, “because I’ve heard these for the last two, three years. He’s been consistent. … People died, and he wants to call it ‘a dust-up.’”

The player added that he’d have trouble playing for Del Rio again “because he doesn’t support me as a human being,” and said the coach would never have made those comments “if he didn’t feel like he had a bunch of people agreeing with him.”

Del Rio issued an apology on Twitter late Wednesday, saying that his reference of the Jan. 6 attack as a “dust-up” was “irresponsible and negligent.” But his previous comments continued to make waves throughout the week.

Two Virginia senators said on Wednesday they could no longer support legislation intended to entire the Commanders to build a new stadium the state in the wake of Del Rio’s comments. The bill was pulled entirely a day later, and State Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) cited Del Rio’s remarks as one of the deciding factors.

Also on Thursday, the president of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, issued a statement calling for Del Rio to resign or be fired because of his comments. And Rod Graves, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard alliance, a diversity group that works closely with the NFL on its minority hiring, said Del Rio’s comments “go against the values” of the alliance and the NFL.

“His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV,” Rivera said in his statement. “As we saw [Thursday] night in the [Jan. 6 Committee] hearings, what happened on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged …”

“I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.”

