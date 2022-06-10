Kayla Fekel’s perfect game propels Stone Bridge into softball championship

Placeholder while article actions load

Kayla Fekel couldn’t sleep. Feeling the pregame jitters ahead of her team’s state semifinal bout against Granby, the Stone Bridge junior rolled out of bed early Friday morning before traveling to school. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fekel met her teammates there for a pregame pep talk before they headed to their game a short drive away at Riverside High. “We were just telling each other that we were going to have each other’s backs,” Fekel said. “If someone makes a mistake, don’t worry about it, because someone else got you.”

There were no mistakes to worry about, as Fekel struck out 15 batters in a perfect game to propel the Bulldogs past the Comets, 2-0, and into the Class 5 championship, where they will play Hickory at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We get to watch that all the time,” Stone Bridge Coach Billy Rice said. “We know how good she is, and we know what she’s got in her, and it’s so fun to watch her put it out there in front of a great crowd like this and just get the recognition that she deserves from people that normally don’t see softball.”

Fekel steamrolled Granby from the start, striking out the first nine batters she faced. She also made her mark at the plate, slapping Stone Bridge’s first hit of the day in the fourth inning before trotting home moments later courtesy of Jackie Yeager’s RBI double.

Fekel, a North Carolina State commit, continued to knife through the Granby lineup, sitting down each batter with relative ease as the Bulldogs clung to an advantage. Then, with two out in the seventh, Granby shortstop Lovie Norman put the perfect game in jeopardy by sending a high-arcing shot to center field.

“My heart was racing on that last at-bat,” Fekel said. “But when I saw [outfielder Bergan Needles] tracking that ball, I knew she had it.”

The ball landed softly in Needles’s glove, and the Bulldogs (21-6) could breathe again. Fekel and her teammates sprinted to center field, celebrating.

“I don’t think anybody works harder at her craft, at being a good teammate, at just trying to lead the team in the right direction,” Rice said. “You got to kick her off the field; a lot of times she beats me to the field. … She loves it, and you can tell that the work she puts in is showing.”

In the other Class 5 semifinal, Woodgrove fell to Hickory, 4-2.

The Region C champion Wolverines (23-3) surged in the seventh inning, but with the tying run at the plate, an infield chopper ended their season.

“I just thought we got off to a slow start,” Coach Joe Spicer said. “We were chasing the whole [afternoon].”

Class 4: Tuscarora advances to first title game

Tuscarora Coach Bridget Bowles was sitting on a hill at Riverbend High on Friday, watching the second leg of the Class 4 semifinals with her team when she overheard a conversation between her players.

“Holy smokes, this is real,” she heard. “We made it, we did it.”

The Titans had just upended King George, 2-0, to advance to the state championship for the first time in program history. Pitcher Lindsey Mullen had tossed a no-hitter to clinch Tuscarora’s berth as the Titans’ undefeated season continued.

Bowles got emotional. A former Tuscarora softball player, she remembers the boys’ soccer team achieving success during her high school tenure and having the community support them.

“The fact that we’re that team now, we’re being watched at school and having our community and our district rally around us … I don’t think it’s really quite sunk in yet, but I was getting a little emotional when the girls were talking about it,” Bowles said.

The Titans (24-0) will look to cap their historic season with a win on Saturday against Hanover. That game will be at 11 a.m. at Riverbend in Fredericksburg.

Class 6: Madison wins, McLean loses

Madison’s bats stayed hot in the Class 6 semifinal on Friday at Champe High in Aldie, as the Warhawks cruised to an 11-4 win over Manchester.

Madison, the state champion in 2017 and 2018, has won its past 10 games. The Warhawks (15-1) have averaged nearly 10 runs per game during that streak.

The Warhawks will take on defending champion Cosby at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, again at Champe.

Cosby, from Midlothian, played against South County in the past two Class 6 title games, including a 17-inning classic it lost in 2019 (there was no postseason in 2020).

In Friday’s semifinal, Cosby topped McLean, 4-3.

McLean (18-7) raced out to an early lead, but a three-run Cosby outburst in the fifth inning flipped the game.

Trailing entering the seventh, the Highlanders trimmed their deficit to one run on an RBI double by junior Gabby Colder. But with the chance to send the game to extra innings, a flyout put an end to the comeback try.

“I’m very proud of the effort, the enthusiasm, the character of my team,” McLean Coach Maurice Tawil said. “A lot of pride. [We] just came up short today.”

