Briar Woods soccer gets payback with a penalty kick to win Class 5 title

With 23 minutes remaining in the first half Saturday, Briar Woods senior Kendall DiMillio walked to the designated penalty spot with the chance to break a scoreless tie. Despite the pressure of playing in the Class 5 girls’ soccer state championship game, DiMillio looked at ease as she glanced into the stands of her home field in Ashburn before returning her gaze to the opposing goalie.

As the team practiced penalty kicks the past few weeks to determine who would attempt one in a crucial situation, DiMillio repeatedly proved she was built for role.

And on Saturday, she deposited the ball into the back of the net, sending her teammates and Falcons fans into a frenzy as Briar Woods scored the lone goal in an eventual 1-0 win over First Colonial.

“You know Taylor gets most of the headlines, and deservedly so, but this team has a roster full of stars from top to bottom,” Briar Woods Coach Caly Bruton said, referencing star player Taylor Price, who scored three goals in the team’s 7-1 semifinal victory over Cox on Friday. “I’m sure a lot of outsiders thought she’d be the one to take the kick, but DiMillio just really asserted herself as thee girl for this moment.”

DiMillio, a Virginia Tech signee, also buried a first-half penalty kick Friday that seemingly opened the floodgates for the Falcons (20-0-2) in their semifinal victory.

“To be honest with you it’s not about any one thing that I did, because [Kendall] Garza [the player who was fouled to earn the team the penalty kick] and pretty much every other girl on this roster was just as capable,” DiMillio said. “But it means the world to me that my coach and teammates put their trust in me and I was able to deliver. Helping the team win is all that matters.”

If winning the program’s third state championship was the cake, doing so by knocking off First Colonial (18-2-1) was the cherry on top. In last spring’s Class 5 final in Virginia Beach, First Colonial handed Briar Woods its only loss of the year by surviving in penalty kicks after the teams were tied 3-3 following overtime.

“Anytime you win a championship it feels amazing,” Price, another Virginia Tech signee, said through tears. “But to get redemption from last year and beat them with a penalty kick like they did us last year … it’s hard to explain. Sort of feels like a movie or something. It’s like everything played out exactly as it was supposed to.”

