Broad Run girls’ soccer tops a familiar foe in Class 4 championship

The Tuscarora and Broad Run girls’ soccer teams have been on a collision course this spring. First they faced off in mid-May with a regular season championship on the line: Tuscarora won. Next, they met in the district tournament: That game went to Broad Run. Then, they met in the region championship: Tuscarora got its revenge.

So, neither program was surprised to see the other advance to Saturday’s Class 4 championship. It was the logical conclusion to an epic series: a fourth and final meeting, this time on the biggest of stages.

“And I guess if you’re looking at the cycle of things, this was our turn again,” Broad Run Coach Lauren Brewer said.

Indeed, it was. The Spartans blitzed the Huskies from the start Saturday in Spotsylvania, earning a 3-1 victory and the Class 4 crown. This is the seventh state title for the Broad Run program and first since 2015.

The Spartans (19-4) made it clear early that this game would not be like the others. Whereas the previous two championship meetings finished 1-0, Broad Run cracked Saturday’s game wide open by scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes. Morgan Adams, Taylor Reyes and Lauren Cornfeld found the back of the net in that order.

“We just wanted it a little more than them,” Cornfeld said. “We we were hungry, we knew what to do and we just shut down the game with three goals.”

The Huskies got one back just before the break, and the second half became about defense for the Spartans. With their offensive work done, the only thing between them and a championship was shutting down a familiar opponent.

“Today, we just had a different feeling,” junior defender Bella DiTommaso said. “I came into the game more confident than I ever had against [Tuscarora]. They beat us in regionals, so we were out for revenge. They can take regionals, but we’ll take states.”

Meridian falls short of title No. 12

In the moments after his team fell to Tabb, 1-0, in the Class 3 championship, outgoing Meridian boys’ soccer coach Frank Spinello asked his players not to hang their heads about the end of the season or the end of his tenure.

“You guys will be in the championship next year, and I’ll be right there in the crowd watching,” he said.

Spinello, who is retiring after 22 years with the program, said this was one of the most skilled and deepest teams he has ever coached. That says a lot considering the success he has had at the Falls Church school. He served as an assistant coach for 11 years and head coach for 11 years, helping the Mustangs win 11 titles in that time.

“The thing I hope to leave here is a value of work ethic,” Spinello said. “I know they will continue to come to play every day.”

The quest for No. 12 ended just short at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania on Saturday, as Tabb scored with 27 minutes remaining and the Mustangs couldn’t find a late equalizer.

“I told them afterward that this was going to sting and it was supposed to,” Spinello said. “Because that meant they gave everything that they had.”

