Dedicating the season to its mentor, Freedom (South Riding) baseball takes Class 6

When the sound of a Maserati’s rumbling engine hit the ears of any Freedom (South Riding) baseball player, they would know to take a knee and prepare for Ronald Masci to drop some knowledge. Masci never officially worked at the school, but he coached many of the players when they competed in tee-ball and into Little League, developing their core skills and love of the game. Once he stopped actively coaching, he remained a mentor, eventually coming to Freedom’s practices and sharing his “Masci-isms.”

Masci died at 83 in February, but his lessons were top of mind as the Eagles completed their run to a Class 6 title with a 2-1 win over Herndon on Saturday in Aldie.

“They told us every game we attended during this playoff season … they always made a tribute to him.” Masci’s daughter, Robin, said. “It felt like he was here in spirit and we came to represent him and to see the way they played.”

The Eagles valued Masci’s input, so before the championship game, Coach Mark Wrighte repeated a typical Masci-ism: “Fear is a liar.”

Fear could have come for the Eagles (24-2) as they carried a slim 2-0 lead over Herndon into the bottom of the seventh. Starting pitcher Luke Proehl had not allowed a hit to that point, but Kyle Henson led off with one for the Hornets (19-8).

But even after Henson came around to score, Freedom closed the door, as Proehl finished off a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

None of Masci’s sayings were baseball-specific, but each one carried weight to the players.

“He spoke from the heart,” Proehl said. “And you could tell he really cared about the program. To be able to come out and do this season in his memory has been really awesome.”

In the days following Masci’s death, his family received text messages on his phone from the players at Freedom expressing their gratitude, some he had coached for years and some he had just met.

Masci-isms will remain a focal point of the new state champions, as Wrighte announced that a list of the best ones will be posted inside the dugout for years to come.

“Now all these boys are going to go on and continue to teach the lessons that he taught about character, being a good sportsman,” Robin Masci said. “And play to get dirty.”

