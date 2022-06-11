Langley soccer finds another level in overtime to seize Class 6 title

Placeholder while article actions load

Langley sophomore Dante Tosado waited patiently for the cross to reach his feet, knowing he would have a prime scoring chance when it finally did. He looked up to find only the goalkeeper in front of him, a rare sight on a cloudy Saturday afternoon in Loudoun County. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With confidence and calm, he slotted the ball into the back of the net and turned to sprint toward his team’s bench. He lifted both arms high in the air, celebrating a goal, a win and a championship.

On an afternoon that had been mostly precarious, this was the goal to make things certain: The Langley Saxons were back on top. With a 3-1 overtime win against James River, Langley earned its third state title and first since 2017.

“I wasn’t quite sure if we were going to pull that rabbit out,” Coach Bo Amato said. “We were a team that could lose to anyone this year. But they always dug deep, they always played hard.”

It was match that, for the most part, did not go the Saxons’ way. A scoreless, gritty stalemate stretched on long enough that it seemed neither team was going to break through. When James River took a 1-0 lead shortly after halftime, the tense, physical nature of the game made the lead feel larger.

But Langley (18-2-1) kept chipping away at the Rapids’ defense. With 20 minutes remaining, senior Billy Oh received a ball bouncing at the top of the box and met it with a perfect little volley, sending the ball into the top of the net to level the game.

“After that first goal they scored, we all just bought in and decided we weren’t going out like that,” senior defender Cole Fisher said. “We went through so much just making it out of our district, making it out of our region. The road we had to take was so tough, I didn’t doubt for a second that we were ready for adversity.”

The match went to extra time tied 1-1. The breakthrough came a few minutes in, as Oh navigated a cluster of bodies in the box to find the ball and poke it past the goalkeeper to give the Saxons a 2-1 lead. It cemented the senior forward, who had played on defense until this spring, as a postseason hero for the Saxons. Oh scored twice in Friday’s semifinal as well.

“He’s been unreal for us this season,” senior defender Ona Sinani said. “Making that transition, he’s been unreal.”

From there, Langley had seven minutes to play defense. Every defensive clearance was a relief, until Tosado’s tally let the team breathe easy.

“I just went to the bench and started celebrating,” Sinani said. “I put my ring finger in the sky and said ‘Give me that ring.’ ”

