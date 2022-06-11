Madison lacrosse replicates its 2019 success all the way to a state title

Placeholder while article actions load

As the lone returning boys’ lacrosse player from Madison’s 2019 state championship team, defenseman Daniel Jacobs spent all spring conveying the joy of winning to his teammates. The senior even wrote a 750-word essay for class about one of his life’s happiest moments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After Madison’s 8-5 win over Battlefield in the Virginia Class 6 championship game Saturday afternoon, Jacobs’s teammates understand his point.

Behind a dominant second half at Champe High in Aldie, the Fairfax County program won its second championship in the past three postseasons.

“It feels amazing,” defenseman Gavin Levay said. “Everything we worked towards all came down to this. It really came down to which team wanted it more and which team had more grit. We just wanted it that much more.”

Near the start of the season, the Warhawks (17-4) were unsure they’d contend in the postseason. After back-to-back losses between the end of March and the start of April, Madison extended its practices. The Warhawks beat W.T. Woodson by 12 goals in their season-opener March 19, so they believed they had potential to fulfill.

At halftime Saturday, Madison and Battlefield (17-3), which lost to Yorktown in last year’s championship game, were tied at four. The Warhawks have thrived in the second half all season, including in their 10-7 win over Yorktown in Wednesday’s semifinals, so they entered the second half confident.

But not even their players could have predicted how dominant they’d play. Halfway through the third quarter, defensemen Toby Kuhns and Ollie Hau scored to provide Madison the game’s largest lead. The Warhawks scored twice more early in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Madison didn’t surrender another goal until 15 seconds remained.

“Our chemistry is unmatched in the whole district, region, state” goalkeeper Eric Jones said. “When we get the communication up, it’s like putting a seal on. There’s no goals after that.”

Levay, who’ll play at Merrimack (Mass.) next year, long desired the elation of winning a championship. While playing for Paul VI last year, his Panthers lost in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game.

He transferred to Madison to play his senior season with his childhood friends. Levay, Jones and Madison’s other defensemen had played club lacrosse together since they were in elementary school, when they began aspiring to win a championship.

For Jacobs, the satisfaction after Saturday’s buzzer felt even better than in 2019.

“As a freshman, I didn’t really get a lot of playing time,” Jacobs said. “But this year, leading my team as a captain, there’s nothing like it.”

