Yorktown soccer rides a rocket shot to its second championship in three seasons

Much of Saturday’s Class 6 girls’ soccer championship was spent with the ball in the midfield, battled over and passed about by the Yorktown Patriots and the Kellam Knights. The final thirds stood as sacred ground, as scoring chances were at a premium on a cloudy and cool afternoon in Loudoun County.

It wasn’t until the game’s closing stages, with 12 minutes left on the clock, that a player decided to stop trying to push the ball forward and instead let it fly. Yorktown junior Ami Davis sent a rocket toward goal from about 35 yards out, shattering a scoreless game and giving her team a 1-0 victory.

“It seemed like I had a pretty decent look at the goal but I knew I had to hit it with plenty of power,” Davis said. “It was exactly what our team needed in that moment. The energy and intensity picked up from there.”

This is the third state championship and second title in three seasons for Yorktown, another testament to the culture of dominance that has been established at the Arlington school. The seniors on this year’s roster have lost just three games in their high school careers.

“High school soccer is so much about pride and enjoying your four years,” Patriots Coach Hannah Davis said. “And this group has held such a good reputation of giving 100 percent every time they step on the field.”

The title defense of that 2019 championship was derailed by the pandemic and then spoiled last spring by an early postseason exit. By this season, only a few of the Patriots had played a role in that championship. And yet, they still set a lofty bar for success.

“A championship has been the thing we all look forward to in our high school careers,” Ami Davis said. “There’s so much talent here but we also love each other so much.”

Yorktown (22-1-1) controlled the early run of play Saturday, but genuine scoring chances were hard to come by. Davis’s goal seemed to arise from nothing. The ball was being bounced around as Kellam tried to clear out a Yorktown attack, and it came to Davis’s feet with a good amount of speed. She met it square and sent a perfectly placed shot flying above the outstretched arms of a backtracking Kellam keeper.

Kellam’s best opportunity to level the game came off a corner a few minutes later, when a Knights attacker headed the ball toward an open goal. Yorktown defender Evelyn Casadaban knocked the ball away from goal with her body, saving a goal. Saturday’s game was the 18th shutout posted by Yorktown this season. The Patriots allowed only one goal throughout the postseason.

“We’ve always wanted this to be a competitive but fun atmosphere,” Hannah Davis said. “I’ve always wanted other players to see us and say they wish they could be on our team because of the leadership of the players and the quality of the play.”

