Daniel Suárez becomes first Mexican winner on NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series has its first Mexican-born race-winner after Daniel Suárez held competitors at arm’s length Sunday and took the checkered flag at Northern California’s Sonoma Raceway. The 32-year-old’s breakthrough came in his 195th race on the Cup Series, where he made his debut in 2017 after winning the Xfinity Series title the year before.

“It’s crazy,” an emotional Suárez said immediately after winning the race. “It’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series, and these guys believed in me.”

“I have a lot of people to thank in Mexico,” he added. “My family, they never gave up on me. A lot of people did, but they didn’t. I’m just happy we were able to make it work.”

Suárez became the fifth foreign-born Cup Series winner, following Marcos Ambrose (Australia), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia), Earl Ross (Canada) and Mario Andretti (Italy).

As he clambered out of his car, Suárez waved a “Win Numero Uno” flag, and he gleefully smashed a piñata in the shape of a giant taco. He then pumped his fist in the direction of a group of his “Amigos,” the nickname given to a community of Suárez supporters.

“I’ve been working very hard for this moment,” he said at a post-race news conference. “Not just myself, but my entire team.”

Suárez races a No. 99 Chevy for Trackhouse, a second-year team co-owned by former Cup Series driver Justin Marks and pop star Pitbull. Teammate Ross Chastain finished seventh Sunday, and he is in second place in the season-long standings, 16 points behind Chase Elliott.

Coming in a relatively distant second Sunday, 3.849 seconds back, was RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher, who was looking for his second Cup Series victory and first since 2016.

“Hurts to be that close, but congratulations to Suárez,” said the 29-year-old Buescher, who won the Xfinity Series in 2015. “We were trying, trying to get him. Ran out of steam there.”

Kyle Larson, the defending champion in the Cup Series and at Sonoma, started on the pole and won the first stage race but finished 15th after his right front wheel came off heading into a turn. The infraction could cost Larson his crew chief and two pit crew members for four races, per NASCAR rules.

Here's the call of Suárez taking the checkered flag: pic.twitter.com/TDZq831sXF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 12, 2022

Michael McDowell came in third, Kevin Harvick was fourth, and in fifth place was Austin Cindric, who won the season-opening Daytona 500. The result at Sonoma gave the 23-year-old Cindric his best showing in 15 races since then, but it was his sixth top-12 finish in that span.

For Suárez, it was a day to revel in what he was finally able to accomplish.

“I come from a very humble family, and every step of my life has cost me a lot,” he said. “I knew that it’s important to remember that if I was able to come all the way here, I wasn’t going to give up here. My confidence was high, but obviously knowing that you haven’t won yet, there’s a little bit of doubt. But I knew that I was fast. I knew that I could race with them, with the guys that are winning. … Those tough moments, those ups and downs are what makes this moment so special.”

A North Carolina resident, Suárez recalled tougher times more than a decade ago, when his first stint in the United States as an aspiring driver involved teaching himself English with the help of TV cartoons while coping with chilly weather in Buffalo.

“You know, it’s been quite a journey,” he said, “and that’s why I feel like my story is very similar to many, many Mexicans, Latinos that are coming to this country trying to find a goal, trying to find their dream.

“And if I was able to make it happen, everyone out there can make it happen.”

