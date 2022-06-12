Nationals fall short of their first sweep with a loss to the Brewers

Placeholder while article actions load

Seeking a series sweep — their first of the season — against an expected playoff contender, the Washington Nationals turned to Paolo Espino. Making his first start of 2022, the long reliever combined with rookie Evan Lee to allow three runs over six innings to the Milwaukee Brewers, keeping the Nationals in striking distance with what Dave Martinez called “a quality start.” It wasn’t enough in a 4-1 loss Sunday at Nationals Park, but Martinez said he was pleased with what the pair turned in.

“That’s all you can ask from them,” the manager said.

They essentially combined to fill the rotation spot previously held by Joan Adon, who was sent to Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday after his most recent rough outing. Lee, a 24-year-old left-hander, made his major league debut in a loss at the New York Mets on June 1, while Espino made 19 starts a year ago but this season mainly has been seen in blowouts. Espino twice had completed three innings, and the most pitches he had thrown was 55.

He needed just 23 to get through the first two innings Sunday, facing one batter over the minimum. But in the third, Tyrone Taylor doubled with one out and Willy Adames drove him in with a two-out double to put the Brewers ahead.

Espino was pulled in favor of Lee after recording the first two outs of the fourth.

“I was just trying to go out there as far as I could,” he said. “I was feeling okay, but I understand also I haven’t been out there for more than three [innings]. ... They were going the safe route.”

Lee, developed as a starter in the minors, had made one relief appearance since his big league debut. On Sunday, he finished off the fourth and struck out the first two batters in the fifth before Christian Yelich singled. Adames then blasted a two-run homer to put the Brewers (34-28) ahead by three.

In the sixth, Lee took a line drive to the right knee but remained in the game and retired the side in order. Martinez said Lee could’ve gone back out, but he opted to make a change when his knee got sore.

“Wasn’t very polished at all, by any means,” Lee said of his outing. “When that happens, it fuels me. It gets me kind of pissed off. And so I could care less about the pain. I just wanted to push on in the game and help our team get deeper into the ballgame.”

The final tally: Espino allowed four hits and one run, striking out two, in 3⅔ innings; Lee went 2⅓, allowing three hits and two runs and striking out a pair.

Those numbers are the most recent data points for Martinez to consider as the Nationals (23-39) line up their rotation for National League East matchups with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies this week. With the Braves in town beginning Monday, Martinez said Josiah Gray, Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde would face the defending champs. Patrick Corbin is likely to face the Phillies on Thursday before a day-night doubleheader Friday loops the rotation back around.

Espino and Lee would be in line to start those games — as long as Lee’s knee isn’t sore. After that, the Nationals could opt to turn to Lee in hopes of developing a young starter — or they could keep rolling with Espino, a known quantity at 35.

Who handled the last three innings? Andres Machado went two scoreless before Carl Edwards Jr. handled the ninth. Andrew McCutchen mashed a solo homer for the first run Edwards allowed since his first appearance with the team May 10, ending a 15⅓-inning scoreless streak and boosting his ERA to 2.08.

Who had the big hits for the Nationals? Nobody — they finished 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored César Hernández — and that was it after they notched 19 runs in the first two games of the series. Washington finished with eight hits (seven singles) but left the bases loaded in the third.

What’s the latest on Alcides Escobar? The shortstop is taking groundballs and hitting as he works his way back from a strained hamstring he suffered May 31. Martinez said Escobar still feels discomfort when he runs, so that’s the last hurdle he has to clear. He is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list at any time.

