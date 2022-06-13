Baseball final Top 10: Sherwood goes back-to-back to surge to No. 1

Placeholder while article actions load

Several local teams earned state championships this spring. But the team that tops the list at the end of the season made history as the first back-to-back Maryland 4A champion. Sherwood won the state title in convincing fashion, with an 11-0 mercy-rule victory over Severna Park. After an early-season loss to Churchill, the Warriors were untouchable, rifling off 21 straight wins.

“With this group, it wasn’t that tough,” Coach Sean Davis said last month after his team’s championship win in Waldorf. “What they did, to go out and have the year they did and the playoff run … they deserve it because they go about things the right way.”

Here is the final Top 10 of the season:

1. Sherwood (23-1) Last Ranked: 4

The Warriors have lost one game over the past two seasons, taking home the Maryland 4A title in each year.

2. Freedom (South Riding) (24-2) LR: 5

The Eagles rode dynamic pitching performances in the Virginia Class 6 tournament to their first state title.

3. Archbishop Spalding (26-4) LR: Not ranked

Completing an undefeated Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association regular season and postseason slate, the Cavaliers secured the conference championship for the first time since 2016.

4. Chesapeake (20-3-1) LR: Not ranked

Under first-year coach Jeff Young, the Cougars won the Maryland 3A title, their first state championship since 2014.

5. Georgetown Prep (25-7) LR: Not ranked

The Little Hoyas earned their third consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference tournament title.

6. Glenelg (19-5) LR: Not ranked

The Gladiators, as the No. 6 seed in the bracket, won their first Maryland 2A title since 1995.

7. Gonzaga (23-12) LR: Not ranked

After a mediocre regular season, the Eagles stormed through the postseason, winning their first WCAC title in 22 years and following that up with a D.C. State Athletic Association trophy.

8. Herndon (19-8) LR: Not ranked

The Virginia Class 6 runner-up won four consecutive playoff games in extra innings, including a win over vaunted Colgan in the semifinals.

9. Colgan (25-2) LR: 2

A 10-inning 2-1 loss in the Class 6 semifinals ended the Sharks’ championship hopes.

10. Churchill (18-2) LR: 1

The Bulldogs had a program-best 16-0 start before a narrow loss in the 4A semifinals to Sherwood.

