Boys’ lacrosse final Top 10: St. John’s goes wire-to-wire with perfect season

St. John’s entered this season with the highest expectations in program history. And the Cadets might have exceeded those.
Rounding out the top three are St. Mary’s (Annapolis) and Bullis. The Saints’ strong season ended with a loss to McDonogh in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game. The Bulldogs won their fourth Interstate Athletic Conference crown in the past six seasons before falling in the Geico Nationals semifinals.
Elsewhere, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Riverside rise after winning Virginia private and public school championships, respectively. Churchill enters after claiming Montgomery County’s first Maryland championship.
1. St. John’s (19-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets finished a perfect season ranked No. 1 in multiple national polls.
2. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (17-3) LR: 2
The Saints fell to McDonogh, 14-8, in the MIAA A Conference championship game.
3. Bullis (15-5) LR: 5
The Bulldogs won the IAC title before losing to eventual champion Salisbury (Conn.) in the Geico Nationals semifinals.
4. Georgetown Prep (14-6) LR: 3
The Little Hoyas lost to Bullis, 8-7, in the IAC championship game.
5. Archbishop Spalding (12-6) LR: 4
The Cavaliers fell to eventual champion McDonogh, 12-10, in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals.
6. Landon (11-7) LR: 8
The Bears lost to Georgetown Prep, 7-6, in the IAC semifinals.
7. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (18-5) LR: 9
After losing in the IAC quarterfinals, the Saints beat Paul VI, 11-10, for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title.
8. Riverside (20-1) LR: 10
The Loudoun County powerhouse topped Briar Woods, 15-3, for back-to-back Virginia Class 5 titles.
9. Gonzaga (14-6) LR: Not ranked
Despite giving St. John’s one of its toughest tests in the WCAC championship game, the Eagles fell, 15-11.
10. Churchill (19-1) LR: NR
The Bulldogs beat Broadneck, 15-7, for Montgomery County’s first Maryland 4A championship.
